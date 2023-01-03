A family's unique way of greeting the new partner of one of its members for the first time has gone viral on TikTok with almost 6 million views.

In the video, posted by Taylor Hylton, based in Dallas, Texas, her family can be seen forming a human tunnel and cheering and screaming as Taylor and her beau walk through the front door.

One family member refused to take part in the welcoming, and their foot can be seen in the foreground.

The caption reads: "He took it like a champ."

One user commented: "I'd turn around and walk away. Gives off Alpha Delta Pi vibes."

People being too close to their families is a common red flag when dating, and disliking a partner's parents can also be a deal breaker in a relationship.

In an article for Good Therapy, therapist Mieke Rivka Sidorsky, LCSW, argues that "building a relationship with a long-term partner's family can be difficult for all involved. Everyone involved is adjusting to a major life transition: parents are trying to adjust to a new relationship dynamic with their child and build a relationship with their child's partner."

She advises that it's a good idea to set clear boundaries early to avoid unnecessary tension.

Discuss the level of involvement you would like to have with your partner's family, she recommends.

"Do you envision seeing them every week for Sunday dinner? Do you envision seeing them for three hours on a major holiday once per year? If you choose to have children, what type of involvement should they have with them? If you and your partner disagree, you can talk through the reasons and try to reach a compromise that leaves you both satisfied."

Relationship advice website Paired Life says: "It is difficult to get everyone to come to agreeable terms when one or more parties refuse to see everyone's perspective. You need to understand that you are dating someone's baby, and they only want to protect their child from getting hurt and to see them prosper. Their ways of showing that might be crazy, but their intent is good. They need to see that you love their child for who they are and want to share in their joy and happiness while you are together. And your significant other needs to be able to see that they cannot take sides in order to keep the peace."

Users were divided by the ritual in the comments.

Huda_Canada said, "Awwww this is truly adorable," while Tiffany Michelle commented: "Oh my gosh my anxiety would've went through the roof."

