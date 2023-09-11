Fanatics NFL Jersey Promo: Bet $50 on MNF With PointsBet, Get $150 Bonus

The latest Fanatics NFL jersey promo will earn you a $150 credit to purchase any jersey with a $50 MNF wager with PointsBet.

The New York Jets will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football and you can take advantage of a Fanatics NFL jersey promo by signing up with PointsBet. Your $50+ bet on any market will earn you a $150 Fanatics credit that you can use to buy the NFL jersey of your choice.

Any player who takes the time to wager $50+ on Monday Night Football will secure a $150 Fanatics credit. This Fanatics NFL jersey promo will allow you to use that credit to buy the jersey of your choice.

Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers will look to lead the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, respectively, to a victory on Monday night. You, however, could be the real winner. That's because if you sign up and wager $50+ on tonight's Bills-Jets game, you'll receive a Fanatics credit that you can use to buy the NFL jersey of your choice.

PointsBet is offering new users an incredible promo that will allow players turn a $50 Monday Night Football bet into the NFL jersey of their choice. The mechanics of the offer are pretty simple. Once you sign up through our links, you'll be able to place a $50+ bet on Bills-Jets. This will earn you a $150 Fanatics credit via email.

The great thing is you can secure a cash profit with a win, but the initial wager's outcome has no bearing on the $150 Fanatics credit conveying. You will be able to use the credit to purchase any NFL jersey available through Fanatics. In essence, this offer through PointsBet will give you the chance to get any jersey for just $50.

In order to get in on the action with this Fanatics NFL jersey promo, you'll need to register with PointsBet. Here's how to sign up tonight:

Fanatics NFL Jersey Promo for MNF Get the NFL Jersey of Your Choice With a $50+ MNF Wager on PointsBet Sign-Up Process Sign up for a PointsBet account Input your full legal name, date of birth, phone number and address Provide your email address and create a new password Select a deposit method like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $50+ into your account Wager $50 or more on any Bills-Jets MNF betting market States with BetMGM CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 11, 2023

Regardless of how your first $50+ wager settles, you will earn a $150 Fanatics credit. This credit will be eligible to be applied to your cart to purchase any NFL jersey.

MNF Featured Same-Game Parlay

After placing your first $50 wager on Bills-Jets, you will be able to opt-into another offer. PointsBet has a featured same-game parlay for Monday Night Football. If you opt-into the Monday Night Madness same-game parlay, you'll get enhanced odds on a 4-leg same-game parlay.

You can get Josh Allen to throw for 300+ yards, Aaron Rodgers to throw for 250+ yards, Dalvin Cook to score a touchdown and Stefon Diggs to score a touchdown with this featured offer.

