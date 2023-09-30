FanDuel College Football Promo: $200 LSU-Ole Miss, Notre Dame-Duke Bonus

The latest FanDuel college football promo offers new users a $200 guaranteed bonus for LSU-Ole Miss or Notre Dame-Duke tonight. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A massive guaranteed bonus is available with the brand-new FanDuel college football promo. If you take a few minutes to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, your first $5+ cash wager on LSU-Ole Miss, Notre Dame-Duke or another game will earn you $200 in bonus bets.

New players can turn a $5 bet into a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets with the latest FanDuel college football promo. This promo is eligible for any game tonight, including LSU-Ole Miss, Notre Dame-Duke and other matchups.

It's important to note that you'll have the freedom to choose any game or player market with this promo. That includes money line, point spread and total points markets, as well as TD props and more. Regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, you'll earn back $200 in bonus bets to use on other matchups.

Although most of today's college football action has already wrapped up, there are multiple games remaining that come with plenty of reasons to watch. Most notably from a betting perspective, you'll have 200 reasons to check out LSU-Ole Miss, Notre Dame-Duke or another game.

All new players who sign up for the latest FanDuel college football promo will earn a 40x return on their first cash bet of $5. This offer comes with a ton of flexibility that will allow you to choose any betting market. Whether you want to bet $5 on LSU to win or Notre Dame to cover the spread on the road, you'll take home $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. You can also get back your wager along with cash winnings if your first real-money wager settles as a win.

Sign Up for This FanDuel College Football Promo

If you want to lock-in a $200 bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook, you'll need to sign up for an account. Complete the steps in our sign-up guide below to get in on the action today:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate this latest FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your full name, residential address, date of birht and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Provide an email address
  4. Create an account password
  5. Choose one of the deposit methods like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  6. Make a $10+ first deposit
  7. Wager $5 or more on any college football game tonight
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 30, 2023

No matter how your first bet settles, FanDuel Sportsbook will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. Plus, you'll have cash winnings and your $5 wager back to use on other games if your bet wins.

More College Football Offers

FanDuel Sportsbook has multiple in-app promos available for tonight's college football action. This includes a college football parlay of the evening. You can get +504 odds on TCU (-9.5), Iowa to win, Duke to win and Tennessee to win. There's also a 50% parlay profit boost available for use on tonight's college football action, as well as a 40% profit boost for the Notre Dame-Duke game.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC