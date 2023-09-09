FanDuel College Football Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonuses This Weekend

The latest FanDuel college football promo code will activate a bet $5, get $200 bonus bets offer that also comes with $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Another huge weekend of college football is underway and there's a FanDuel college football promo code offer available to prospective bettors. Any player who signs up with FanDuel will earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you plan on betting on any games this weekend, this FanDuel college football promo code offer could be for you. A mere $5 wager will earn you a 40x return in bonus bets plus $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Arguably the most important thing to know about this promo is that you can wager on any college football game with FanDuel Sportsbook to earn the bonuses. That includes games like Ole Miss-Tulane and UNLV-Michigan. A $5+ wager on any betting market will earn you $300 in bonuses.

Last weekend's college football action saw plenty of lopsided results, but also a pair of major upsets. Coach Prime led Colorado to an upset of TCU on national TV, while Clemson was upset by Duke. Whether or not we'll see a similar upset this week is hard to predict, but getting guaranteed bonus bets will take plenty of the guesswork out of picking a winner.

The $200 return in bonus bets is one of the largest guaranteed offers in the industry. Plus, you'll secure a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket. If you're a football fan, and let's face it, you probably are if you've read this far, there's a good chance you enjoy NFL Sundays. If so, NFL Sunday Ticket could be of interest to you. The service will allow you to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen.

How to Apply Our FanDuel College Football Promo Code

Registering for a FanDuel Sportsbook account will only take a few minutes. Here's how to sign up with FanDuel:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Input an email address and create an account password
  4. Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Add $10+ to your account
  6. Wager $5 or more on any college football game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 9, 2023

You will receive an email with a discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket within three days of registering. FanDuel will also credit your account with $200 bonus bets.

College Football Parlay Profit Boost

If you want to find even more ways to win with FanDuel Sportsbook, there's an awesome in-app promo for Saturday's college football slate. The college football parlay profit boost promo comes with two 50% profit boost tokens, which you can apply to any qualifying 3+ leg parlay, same-game parlay or SGP+.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC