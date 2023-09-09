FanDuel College Football Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonuses This Weekend

The latest FanDuel college football promo code will activate a bet $5, get $200 bonus bets offer that also comes with $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Arguably the most important thing to know about this promo is that you can wager on any college football game with FanDuel Sportsbook to earn the bonuses. That includes games like Ole Miss-Tulane and UNLV-Michigan. A $5+ wager on any betting market will earn you $300 in bonuses.

Last weekend's college football action saw plenty of lopsided results, but also a pair of major upsets. Coach Prime led Colorado to an upset of TCU on national TV, while Clemson was upset by Duke. Whether or not we'll see a similar upset this week is hard to predict, but getting guaranteed bonus bets will take plenty of the guesswork out of picking a winner.

The $200 return in bonus bets is one of the largest guaranteed offers in the industry. Plus, you'll secure a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket. If you're a football fan, and let's face it, you probably are if you've read this far, there's a good chance you enjoy NFL Sundays. If so, NFL Sunday Ticket could be of interest to you. The service will allow you to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen.

How to Apply Our FanDuel College Football Promo Code

Registering for a FanDuel Sportsbook account will only take a few minutes. Here's how to sign up with FanDuel:

FanDuel College Football Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for College Football

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity Input an email address and create an account password Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Add $10+ to your account Wager $5 or more on any college football game States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 9, 2023

You will receive an email with a discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket within three days of registering. FanDuel will also credit your account with $200 bonus bets.

College Football Parlay Profit Boost

If you want to find even more ways to win with FanDuel Sportsbook, there's an awesome in-app promo for Saturday's college football slate. The college football parlay profit boost promo comes with two 50% profit boost tokens, which you can apply to any qualifying 3+ leg parlay, same-game parlay or SGP+.

