FanDuel College Football Promo Unlocks Multiple Weekend Bonuses

fanduel college football promo
This FanDuel college football promo unlocks multiple bonuses this weekend. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The latest FanDuel college football promo is a foolproof way to start the weekend off with a win. New players who take advantage of this offer from FanDuel can win in multiple ways. Let's take a deeper dive into this new promotion.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Activate this FanDuel college football promo and start with a $5 wager in the app. No matter what happens in the selected game, bettors will win $200 in bonus bets and $100 off a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket.

There are plenty of options for bettors to choose from in college football this weekend. Anyone who signs up and activates this offer can win with a bet on any game.

The easy-to-use FanDuel Sportsbook app is available for direct download via the App Store or Google Play Store. Claim this offer, download the app and start winning today.

Sign up with this FanDuel college football promo and bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel College Football Promo: Bet $5, Get 2 Bonuses

This is one of the most unique promotions on the market right now. Not only can bettors lock up sportsbook bonus credit, but they can also score an exclusive discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Remember, this offer is only available in the app. After signing up, download the app and bet $5 on any college football game. That will unlock both bonuses.

New players will receive an email from FanDuel Sportsbook with a coupon code for NFL Sunday Ticket. Sign up with YouTube or YouTube TV at this reduced price. The multiview function on YouTube TV is already seeing positive reviews.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel College Football Promo

Here's a full breakdown of the registration process for new players:

FanDuel Promo Code for college football GamesBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Any college football Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Create a new account by signing up with the latest FanDuel college football promo
  2. After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, input basic information to create a new account
  3. Finish setting up this account by creating a new password
  4. Make a deposit of $10 or more through any of the available payment methods
  5. Download the easy-to-use app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store
  6. Wager $5 or more on any college football game to cash in on this bonus
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 16, 2023

Best College Football Games This Weekend

There are tons of options for college football bettors this weekend, but we are locking in on a couple of these matchups. Florida and Tennessee will meet in an old school SEC rivalry matchup. These two will play under the lights at The Swamp.

But don't forget about Deion Sanders and Colorado. How could you? Sanders is the biggest story in college football and he has a chance to beat in-state rival Colorado State. There are tons of ways to win on college football at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up with this FanDuel college football promo and bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC