FanDuel College Football Promo Unlocks Multiple Weekend Bonuses

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The latest FanDuel college football promo is a foolproof way to start the weekend off with a win. New players who take advantage of this offer from FanDuel can win in multiple ways. Let's take a deeper dive into this new promotion.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Activate this FanDuel college football promo and start with a $5 wager in the app. No matter what happens in the selected game, bettors will win $200 in bonus bets and $100 off a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket.

There are plenty of options for bettors to choose from in college football this weekend. Anyone who signs up and activates this offer can win with a bet on any game.

The easy-to-use FanDuel Sportsbook app is available for direct download via the App Store or Google Play Store. Claim this offer, download the app and start winning today.

Sign up with this FanDuel college football promo and bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel College Football Promo: Bet $5, Get 2 Bonuses

This is one of the most unique promotions on the market right now. Not only can bettors lock up sportsbook bonus credit, but they can also score an exclusive discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Remember, this offer is only available in the app. After signing up, download the app and bet $5 on any college football game. That will unlock both bonuses.

New players will receive an email from FanDuel Sportsbook with a coupon code for NFL Sunday Ticket. Sign up with YouTube or YouTube TV at this reduced price. The multiview function on YouTube TV is already seeing positive reviews.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel College Football Promo

Here's a full breakdown of the registration process for new players:

FanDuel Promo Code for college football Games Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Any college football Game

Sign-Up Process Create a new account After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, input basic information to create a new account Finish setting up this account by creating a new password Make a deposit of $10 or more through any of the available payment methods Download the easy-to-use app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store Wager $5 or more on any college football game to cash in on this bonus States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 16, 2023

Best College Football Games This Weekend

There are tons of options for college football bettors this weekend, but we are locking in on a couple of these matchups. Florida and Tennessee will meet in an old school SEC rivalry matchup. These two will play under the lights at The Swamp.

But don't forget about Deion Sanders and Colorado. How could you? Sanders is the biggest story in college football and he has a chance to beat in-state rival Colorado State. There are tons of ways to win on college football at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up with this FanDuel college football promo and bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.