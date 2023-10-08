FanDuel Cowboys-49ers Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

The newest FanDuel Cowboys-49ers promo code unlocks a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There's a tremendous FanDuel Cowboys-49ers promo code offer available for Sunday Night Football. If you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will receive $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager on tonight's game.

You won't need to manually enter a FanDuel Cowboys-49ers promo code to activate this offer. That's because our links on this page will unlock the bet $5, get $200 bonus offer instantly.

The San Francisco 49ers are undefeated through four weeks and look every bit like a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. The Dallas Cowboys have been impressive in their own right, getting off to a 3-1 start this season. Your first $5+ wager on tonight's game will earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Sign up for this FanDuel Cowboys-49ers promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

As the Cowboys and 49ers take the field on Sunday night, you'll have the chance to lock-in a 40x return on your first cash wager win or lose. The $200 bonus that comes with this promo is among the largest offers in legal online sports betting. All it takes is a $5 wager on any game or player market to secure this return in bonus bets.

You could just as easily wager $5 on the Cowboys to cover or the 49ers to win outright as you could on Dak Prescott to throw for 300+ yards. Keep in mind that not only can you earn $200 in bonus bets, but also a cash profit and your wager back with a win.

Sign Up for This FanDuel Cowboys-49ers Promo Code Offer

Any prospective bettor interested in this bet $5, get $200 offer can get in on the action by signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Complete the steps below to register for an account:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate the latest FanDuel Cowboys-49ers promo code offer
  2. Enter your full legal name, address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Provide an email address and create an account password
  4. Accept a geolocation verification
  5. Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  6. Add at least $10 to your account
  7. Wager $5 or more on Cowboys-49ers
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 8, 2023

No matter how your first bet settles, you will walk away with $200 in bonus bets. You can also get back your wager along with a cash profit if your bet wins.

SNF Same-Game Parlays

There are two great featured same-game parlays available for Sunday Night Football. The Game Center SGP includes over 44.5 total points, San Francisco 49ers to win, Dak Prescott over 242.5 passing yards and Christian McCaffrey to score a TD at +447 odds. You can also opt-into the Dr Disrespect SGP to get +2345 odds on Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Tony Pollard each to score a TD.

Sign up with with FanDuel Cowboys-49ers promo code offer to secure a $200 bonus with a $5 wager on Sunday Night Football.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

