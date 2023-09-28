FanDuel, DraftKings Kentucky sportsbook promos score $400 in launch day bonuses

By
XL Media Writer

Now that Kentucky online sports betting is live, Newsweek is offering FanDuel and DraftKings Kentucky sportsbook promos that score $400 in launch day bonuses:

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
DraftKings Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

In spite of a plethora of options available, such as the scrappy bet365 Kentucky promo code or the experienced Caesars Kentucky promo code, the two old reliables always seem to jump out ahead of the extremely crowded crowd.

The two online sports betting operators we speak of are FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both mega-giants wisely and successfully pivoted into the online sports betting arena once the legal sports gambling writing was on the wall in 2018. Of course, each still offers amazing daily fantasy sports (DFS) products, but these two sportsbooks dominate the market.

With Kentucky online sports betting now legal, as of Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. CT), both FanDuel and DraftKings have naturally added another state to their portfolios.

Hopping on with FanDuel Kentucky Sportsbook grants the KY online sports bettor with a tremendous Bet $5, Get $200 instant bonus:

👉 Claim your $200 FanDuel KY promo code right here

In anything but a shock, the DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook offer is identical:

👉 Get your $200 DraftKings KY bonus code right here

After you snag your $400 in guaranteed bonus bets, stick with us as the rest of this page digs into further details on both the FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbook promo codes in Kentucky online sports betting.

FanDuel, DraftKings Promos in Kentucky
FanDuel, DraftKings Promos in Kentucky

FanDuel KY promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The reasons why FanDuel Sportsbook is the most popular online sports betting app in the country are obvious yet profound. The simplicity of FanDuel's process allows the masses to partake, yet the overall diversity of its offerings allows the diehard legal sports gamblers to take notice.

It's this mission statement that brings all types of wagerers to the party, and it's why FanDuel KY Sportsbook will enjoy massive success.

DraftKings KY promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

DraftKings Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

DraftKings Sportsbook has been making it rain for quite some time, and the company has no plans to stop anytime soon.

With Kentucky in its arsenal, DraftKings Sportsbook is now available in over 20 states (via a full mobile online sports betting capacity).

The top FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbook competition in KY

With Kentucky doing things right in the sports betting world, of course FanDuel and DraftKings aren't the only operating books. There are others bringing the quality, features, and promos.

For instance, bet365 Sportsbook is making serious noise in the United States, and it adds Kentucky as its latest state. bet365 is also not messing around with its Bet $1, Get $365 Instant Bonus in Kentucky.

Here's the list of the top FanDuel and DraftKings competitors in the Bluegrass State:

  • bet365 Kentucky Sportsbook
  • Caesars Kentucky Sportsbook
  • BetMGM Kentucky Sportsbook

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer



Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC