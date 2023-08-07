FanDuel Kentucky App: Launch Details & Updates | 2023

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States) CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN) CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky could launch as soon as the state gives online sports betting operators the green light to go live on September 28, 2023. The FanDuel Kentucky app could bring at least one new user promo to the market, including a bet $5, get $150 bonus or a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

FanDuel Kentucky Sportsbook App Overview

$1,000 No-Sweat Bet for Any Game Is a FanDuel Promo Code Necessary? No, there's you will not need to enter a FanDuel promo code if you register through the links on this page. Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Betting Age 21+ Sportsbook Platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (GooglePlay Store), Web Browser Mobile App Listed As FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino States With App AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Expected to Go Live In Kentucky September 28, 2023 Promos Provided By Sports Betting Dime & Newsweek Verified and Fact-Checked By Russell Joy

Potential FanDuel Kentucky Promos

While the FanDuel Kentucky app isn't yet legal and available in the Bluegrass State, it's never too early to look ahead at what a potential FanDuel Kentucky Sportsbook bonus could look like. Even if the official offer isn't announced until Kentucky sports betting goes live on September 28, 2023, players can attempt to access the FanDuel Sportsbook website to get an idea of how the app will function.

There have been states over the past two years that have allowed sports betting operators like FanDuel to offer prospective players a bonus for signing up early. The state of Kentucky hasn't yet indicated whether there will be a pre-registration window leading up to September 28, 2023. Also, FanDuel Sportsbook KY has not yet publicly announced whether they would provide a pre-launch offer if a pre-registration window is opened by the state.

As things currently stand, FanDuel Sportsbook has a pair of offers on the market. The availability of each promo depends on the state where players choose to bet from. Let's take a look at each offer, as it's possible that either promo could land in Kentucky.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Win or Lose

FanDuel's first new user promo is only available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee. This promo comes with the chance to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. After making a $10+ deposit and wagering $5+ on any game, players will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on other games and leagues.

As if that weren't enough, FanDuel routinely offers odds boosts and in-app promos for the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL. Plus, when big UFC and boxing matches approach, FanDuel typically creates in-app offers for those as well. It's worth noting that the bet $5, get $150 offer is easily the strongest guaranteed bonus the sportsbook has rolled out since last season's FanDuel NFL promo code offer.

$1,000 No-Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook's other new user offer is a $1,000 no-sweat bet, which players can get by signing up via the links on this page. The way this offer works is simple. Players can place a cash wager of up to $1,000 on any betting market in any game. If the bet wins, a new user receives a cash profit and FanDuel will refund the initial wager. However, if the bettor's first cash wager settles as a loss, FanDuel will return up to $1,000 in bonus bets for use on other games.

Brief History of Kentucky Sports Betting

House Bill 551, which allowed for the legalization of sports betting in Kentucky, was approved by the House and Senate in 2023. Governor Andy Beshear signed the bill into law on March 31, 2023, paving the way for the launch of sports betting in Q3 2023. Retail sports betting is expected to launch on September 7, 2023. Kentucky online sports betting, meanwhile, will go live on September 28, 2023.

How to Sign Up With FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky

It's important to note once again that Kentucky online sports betting won't go live until September 28, 2023. As such, if you're in the Bluegrass State, you can't yet sign up for an account with FanDuel KY Sportsbook. However, if you're in another state where the app is available, this is how you can register for an account:

FanDuel Kentucky Deposit Methods

Once FanDuel Sportsbook goes live in Kentucky, the expectation is that many of the deposit methods available in other states will also be rolled out in the Bluegrass State. This includes:

Online banking

Debit or credit card

Apple Pay

PayPal

Venmo

PayNearMe

Wire transfer

Gift card (GAMEON)

FanDuel Prepaid Play+

Cash at Casino Cage

If you want to eventually withdraw funds via PayPal or Venmo, you would need to make a deposit through the method of your choice.

FanDuel KY Sportsbook Withdrawal Methods

Although the list of potential withdrawal methods might not be quite as extensive as the deposit offerings, there are still plenty of ways to pull funds from your account. Here are some of the top withdrawal methods expected to be available in Kentucky:

Online banking

Debit card

PayPal

Venmo

FanDuel Prepaid Play+

Check by mail

As outlined above, you will need to have previously made a deposit with PayPal or Venmo to have the option to use either app for withdrawals.

Eligibility Requirements for FanDuel Kentucky

Technically, online sports betting legislation allows for players who are at least 18 years of age to legally wager on games once Kentucky sports betting goes live. This is in line with the age requirement for horse racing betting apps. However, a number of sportsbooks have noted they'll only allow bettors who are at least 21 years of age to wager on sports, as is the case in other states where online sports betting is legal. No matter what, you'll need to be physically located in Kentucky to access new user promos from the app once it goes live.

Customer Service

FanDuel Sportsbook makes contacting a customer service representative pretty simple. This includes helpful guides and a live chat option.

FAQ

In order to access a number of frequently asked questions and guides, click on the account section in the app and select "Help & Support". The first option you'll find is the FAQs and guides.

Live Chat

If you follow the same steps to access the help section of the app, simply choose "Chat now" to connect to a live agent. This service is available 24/7.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky FAQ

Is FanDuel Sportsbook Available In Kentucky?

No, the FanDuel KY app is not yet available in Kentucky. It is, however, available in other states. The expected release date of the app in Kentucky is September 28, 2023.

Can I Place Bets on FanDuel In Kentucky?

No, you cannot place bets on FanDuel in Kentucky. Once the app officially launches and Kentucky gives online sports betting operators the green light to accept wagers, bettors in the Bluegrass State will have the chance to wager on games.

Can I Play Online Slot and Table Games with FanDuel Casino In Kentucky?

No. Online casino gaming is not currently legal in Kentucky, so online slot and table games are also not available to players in the state.

When Will FanDuel Casino Be Legal In Kentucky?

As of August 2023, there are no pieces of legislation on the governor's desk for the legalization of online casino gaming. Be sure to check this page periodically for updates.