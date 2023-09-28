FanDuel Kentucky Offers $200 Guaranteed Bonus for NFL Week 4, MLB, CFB

FanDuel Kentucky
FanDuel Kentucky has launched with a $200 guaranteed bonus offer for any NFL Week 4, MLB or college football game. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors can now register for a FanDuel Kentucky account to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any betting market. This is offer is available for any NFL, MLB or college football game this week.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This FanDuel Kentucky promo will earn you a 40x return on your first $5+ cash wager. No matter how the bet settles, you will earn a $200 return in bonus bets.

NFL Week 4 action kicks off tonight with an NFC North battle between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. You can place a $5+ wager on any market in that game or another game taking place in any league this week.

Sign up with FanDuel Kentucky to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for any game this week win or lose.

FanDuel Kentucky Offers $200 Guaranteed Bonus for NFL Week 4, MLB, CFB

The FanDuel Kentucky app has launched in the Bluegrass State with one of the most generous new user promos in the industry. If you sign up for an account via the links on this page, you will earn $200 in bonus bets. This bonus will convey regardless of whether your first cash bet of $5 or more wins or loses.

To make thins even better, it's important to note that the bonus bets you receive won't be tied to a specific game, team or league. That means if you bet $5+ on Packers to win tonight, you'd be able to use your $200 worth of bonus bets on MLB games, college football or even another NFL matchup.

How to Register With FanDuel Kentucky

New players who want to sign up for a $200 guaranteed bonus can do by following our FanDuel Sportsbook registration guide below. This will earn you a 40x return on your first $5 cash wager.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo CodeBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Any NFL Week 4, College Football, MLB Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate the latest FanDuel Kentucky promo
  2. Enter your full name, address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Input an email address and create an account password
  4. Choose a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Add $10+ to your account
  6. Place a wager of $5 or more on any NFL, college football or MLB game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 28, 2023

No matter how your first cash wager settles, FanDuel Sportsbook will add a $200 bonus to your account. You can use these bonus bets on other games this week in any league.

TNF Offers for All Players

Once you've signed up with FanDuel KY Sportsbook, you'll have the chance to opt-into in-app promos. This includes a Thursday Night Football profit boost that will add a 50% profit boost token to your account. You can use this profit boost token on a qualifying wager for the Lions-Packers game.

Additionally, there's a Thursday night no sweat same-game parlay promo available as well. With this offer, your qualifying 3+ leg same-game parlay bet will be backed by FanDuel. If it loses, you'll earn bonus bets that can be applied to markets in other NFL games and more.

Register with FanDuel Kentucky to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in KY. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable bonus bets that expires 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in KY ("9/28"). Unique user identity verification required. Offer ends on the Go Live Date. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC