FanDuel Kentucky Offers $200 Guaranteed Bonus for NFL Week 4, MLB, CFB

FanDuel Kentucky has launched with a $200 guaranteed bonus offer for any NFL Week 4, MLB or college football game.

Sports bettors can now register for a FanDuel Kentucky account to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any betting market. This is offer is available for any NFL, MLB or college football game this week.

This FanDuel Kentucky promo will earn you a 40x return on your first $5+ cash wager. No matter how the bet settles, you will earn a $200 return in bonus bets.

NFL Week 4 action kicks off tonight with an NFC North battle between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. You can place a $5+ wager on any market in that game or another game taking place in any league this week.

Sign up with FanDuel Kentucky to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for any game this week win or lose.

The FanDuel Kentucky app has launched in the Bluegrass State with one of the most generous new user promos in the industry. If you sign up for an account via the links on this page, you will earn $200 in bonus bets. This bonus will convey regardless of whether your first cash bet of $5 or more wins or loses.

To make thins even better, it's important to note that the bonus bets you receive won't be tied to a specific game, team or league. That means if you bet $5+ on Packers to win tonight, you'd be able to use your $200 worth of bonus bets on MLB games, college football or even another NFL matchup.

How to Register With FanDuel Kentucky

New players who want to sign up for a $200 guaranteed bonus can do by following our FanDuel Sportsbook registration guide below. This will earn you a 40x return on your first $5 cash wager.

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your full name, address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity Input an email address and create an account password Choose a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Add $10+ to your account Place a wager of $5 or more on any NFL, college football or MLB game States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 28, 2023

No matter how your first cash wager settles, FanDuel Sportsbook will add a $200 bonus to your account. You can use these bonus bets on other games this week in any league.

TNF Offers for All Players

Once you've signed up with FanDuel KY Sportsbook, you'll have the chance to opt-into in-app promos. This includes a Thursday Night Football profit boost that will add a 50% profit boost token to your account. You can use this profit boost token on a qualifying wager for the Lions-Packers game.

Additionally, there's a Thursday night no sweat same-game parlay promo available as well. With this offer, your qualifying 3+ leg same-game parlay bet will be backed by FanDuel. If it loses, you'll earn bonus bets that can be applied to markets in other NFL games and more.

