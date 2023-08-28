FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: $100 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

The latest FanDuel Kentucky promo code will earn players $100 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket for prospective players.

Sports betting is coming to the Bluegrass State and there's a new FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer that comes with two early sign-up bonuses. Players who pre-register with FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky will receive $100 in bonus bets and $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package.

New bettors who take the time to pre-register will secure a two-part bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook. You won't need to manually input a FanDuel Kentucky promo code, as our links will apply it immediately and unlock the bonuses.

Online sports betting was signed into law earlier this year and online sportsbooks are set to go live on September 28, 2023. Kentucky is now allowing online sports betting operators to roll out early sign-up offers. FanDuel is one of the first sportsbooks to make such an offer available. This comes in the form of bonus bets that will be available on launch day, as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: $100 Bonus for Signing Up Early

In the past, pre-registration windows have provided a mutually-beneficial opportunity for sportsbooks and bettors alike. Getting players in the fold a month before launching is huge from the sportsbook perspective, as they can gain an early foothold in the state. For bettors, pre-registering comes with a financial incentive in the form of bonuses.

FanDuel has made various new user promos available in states where the app is live over the past few months. Now that sports betting is set to launch in the Bluegrass State, it should come as no surprise that FanDuel KY Sportsbook has rolled out arguably the top offer in the business. Gaining access to an NFL Sunday Ticket discount now and $100 in bonus bets on launch day is huge for new bettors who sign up early.

Pre-Register With Our FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code

If you want to lock-in two bonuses, you'll need to sign up for the FanDuel Kentucky app. Doing so will only take a couple of minutes when you complete the steps below:

Sign-Up Process Sign up for a new account Enter your name, address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity Input an email address and create an account password Accept a geolocation verification request FanDuel Kentucky Expected to Launch September 28, 2023 Bonus Last Verified August 28, 2023

When the FanDuel KY Sportsbook goes live on September 28, 2023, you will receive $100 in bonus bets. In the meantime, you'll secure $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package of your choice.

$100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket will be available for the first time ever on YouTube and YouTube TV this season. One of the best features of NFL Sunday Ticket is the ability to watch more than one game at a time on the same screen. In fact, football fans can watch up to four game at once on the same screen.

There are multiple packages available to football fans. This includes the ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket to a YouTube TV package or simply subscribe to Sunday Ticket through YouTube with no other service required. FanDuel's offer will earn new players a $100 discount for any NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Pre-register for this FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer to secure a $100 bonus and $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package.

