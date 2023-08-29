FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: $100 Bonus Bets, NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

FanDuel Kentucky promo code
The latest FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer will bring new users who sign up early $100 in bonus bets, as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Bettors in the Bluegrass State can gear up for sports betting with the latest FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer. Although sports betting isn't live yet, proactive fans can start locking up bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky $100 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Activate this FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer to lock in two offers. New bettors who pre-register now will win $100 in bonuses to go along with a $100 coupon code for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Kentucky sports betting will officially launch on September 28, 2023. Signing up early is the only way to lock in these bonus bets and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Even though sports betting won't get the green light in Kentucky until late September, new users with FanDuel Kentucky will be able to sign up with NFL Sunday Ticket before NFL Week 1. This is a unique opportunity for sports fans to get a head start.

New players can register with this FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer to score a $100 sportsbook bonus and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Claim Early Sign-Up Bonuses

This FanDuel Kentucky promo will set bettors up with two types of bonuses to start. First off, every player will get $100 in bonus bets to use on the sportsbook. These bonuses are applicable to a wide range of options in the app.

When sports betting goes live in the Bluegrass State, new players will have the chance to bet on NFL, college football, MLB postseason, and more. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is the easiest way to bet on the action.

In addition to this sportsbook bonus, new users will be eligible for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. This part of the pre-registration promo will be available right away to early registrants. In other words, new players won't need to wait until the end of September to claim this part of the promo.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code

First off, there is no need to input a promo code to claim this new FanDuel Kentucky offer. Follow these steps to sign up today:

  • Sign up early to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page
  • Input basic identifying information to create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook
  • Receive a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket
  • Earn $100 in bonuses to use when sports betting goes live in Kentucky

When Will Kentucky Launch Online Sports Betting?

Although bettors in the Bluegrass State need to be patient, we have a firm date on when sports betting will get the green light. New users in Kentucky will be able to start placing legal sports bets on September 28, 2023. That means time is running out on this pre-registration promo.

FanDuel Sportsbook will be one of the first apps to go live in the state. From there, new players who pre-register will have $100 in bonuses to use on NFL Week 4 or any other available market. Signing up early is the best way for new Kentucky sports bettors to ensure success.

New players can register with this FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer to score a $100 sportsbook bonus and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA. Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

