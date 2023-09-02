FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Get Up to $200 Pre-Launch Bonuses

Sports bettors who apply our FanDuel Kentucky promo code will earn up to $200 in pre-launch bonuses, including $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

While plenty of sports bettors will be betting on college football this weekend, prospective players in the Bluegrass State can earn two bonuses with the new FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer. Register with FanDuel KY Sportsbook to earn $100 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Sign up early with our FanDuel Kentucky promo code to secure $100 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. The latter bonus will convey once you pre-register, while the bonus bets will hit your account when the sportsbook launches.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Get Up to $200 Pre-Launch Bonuses

Four legal online sportsbooks are offering pre-registration bonuses in the state of Kentucky. Pre-launch offers give players incentive to sign up prior to the sportsbook going live. With online sports betting set to launch on September 28, 2023, there are only a few weeks remaining in the pre-registration window. Once Kentucky gives sportsbooks the green light to accept wagers, the pre-launch offers will no longer be available.

Registering via our links will earn you $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package of your choice on YouTube or YouTube TV. When FanDuel Kentucky goes live, you'll be able to take advantage of the $100 in bonus bets.

Register With Our FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code

Pre-registering via our links will apply our FanDuel KY promo code right away, so you won't need to input one. Follow the instructions below to sign up early and get a pair of bonuses:

FanDuel Kentucky Promo CodeFanDuel Kentucky Promo Code Offer Brings $100 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to unlock this FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer
  2. Enter your name, address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Input an email address and create a password
  4. Accept a geolocation verification request to confirm you're in Kentucky
FanDuel Kentucky Expected to LaunchSeptember 28, 2023
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 2, 2023

The $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount will hit your email within 72 hours of you pre-registering. The bonus bets, meanwhile, will be available for use when the app launches on September 28, 2023.

Launching for NFL Week 4

The launch of KY online sports betting coincides with the start of Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This includes a Thursday night showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Bettors in Kentucky could be interested in the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans game on Sunday afternoon. However, the game that will garner the most attention will go down on Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

