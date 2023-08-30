FanDuel Kentucky Promo: Get $100 Pre-Launch Bonus, NFL Sunday Ticket Offer

The newest FanDuel Kentucky promo offers players a $100 pre-launch bonus, as well as $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors in the Bluegrass State can earn a two-part bonus with a brand-new FanDuel Kentucky promo. Sign up early with FanDuel Sportsbook KY to secure a $100 return in bonus bets at launch and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket now.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky $100 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you want to grab two bonuses with this FanDuel Kentucky promo, you'll need to pre-register through the links on this page. That will instantly apply our code and unlock a $100 pre-launch bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Kentucky's $100 pre-launch bonus is in line with what some other sportsbooks are offering, but the NFL Sunday Ticket element is truly unique. If you pre-register for an account, you'll be able to activate a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

Register for this FanDuel Kentucky promo to earn a $100 pre-launch bonus, as well as $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Brings $100 Pre-Launch Bonus, NFL Sunday Ticket Offer

A number of legal online sports betting operators have begun to offer pre-registration bonuses. FanDuel Kentucky's offer is perhaps the most enticing, as it's the only one to offer players a bonus to take advantage of now. This comes in the form of a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket. One reason football fans love NFL Sunday Ticket is that it allows bettors to watch up to four games at once on the same screen.

As soon as the FanDuel Kentucky app goes live, your account will be credited with $100 in bonus bets. FanDuel Kentucky will launch on September 28, 2023, just in time for NFL Week 4. You'll have the chance to wager on the NFL, MLB, college football and more with these bonus bets.

Sign Up for This FanDuel Kentucky Promo

Sports bettors can lock-in both bonuses by pre-registering for an account with FanDuel KY Sportsbook. Here's how to sign up early:

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code Offer Includes $100 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Sign-Up Process Sign up early for an account Enter your full name, address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity Provide an email address and create an account password Accept a geolocation verification request FanDuel Kentucky Expected to Launch September 28, 2023 Bonus Last Verified August 30, 2023

You'll receive an email with the NFL Sunday Ticket discount code within 72 hours of pre-registering. The $100 return in bonus bets will convey once the sportsbook goes live in Kentucky. The bonus bets will be eligible for use on the NFL, MLB, college football and more.

What to Bet On at Launch

A September 28, 2023 launch will come just in time for NFL Week 4. That week, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road taking on the Tennessee Titans. The Indianapolis Colts will play host to the Los Angeles Rams at the same time. There will also be college football games to bet on that week, as well as Major League Baseball games that will finalize playoff seeding.

Lock-in a $100 pre-registration bonus and get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you sign up for this FanDuel Kentucky promo.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky $100 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.