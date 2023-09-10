FanDuel Kentucky Promo: Score $100 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Take advantage of this FanDuel Kentucky promo to win $100 in bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Sports betting is coming to the Bluegrass State soon, but there is still time to sign up early with this FanDuel Kentucky promo. Bettors can reap the rewards of this pre-registration offer and gear up for the state's official sports betting launch. FanDuel Sportsbook's promo offers up multiple bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky $100 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This FanDuel Kentucky promo is the key to unlocking two kinds of bonuses. New users will get a $100 sportsbook bonus to go along with a $100 coupon code for NFL Sunday Ticket. Kentucky sports betting will go live on September 28, 2023.

Although Kentucky sports fans won't be able to place legal wagers for a few more weeks, they can start collecting bonuses by pre-registering with sportsbooks. FanDuel Sportsbook is going to be a must-have option for bettors in KY. Instead of waiting around for launch day, take the proactive approach and start locking up bonuses. Here's a deeper dive into this exclusive offer.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo: How to Sign Up Early

In order to get in on the action with this pre-launch offer, you'll need to follow the instructions below:

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code FanDuel Kentucky Promo Unlocks $100 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Sign-Up Process Sign up for a new account Set up a new user profile by filling in the required fields with basic identifying information Create your finishes profile with an email address and password Accept a geolocation verification request FanDuel Kentucky Expected to Launch September 28, 2023 Bonus Last Verified September 10, 2023

Once the app goes live in the Bluegrass State, you'll receive $100 in sportsbook bonuses. You'll receive your $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount even sooner.

Win Multiple Bonuses With This FanDuel Kentucky Promo

This new FanDuel promo is the perfect way for sports fans in Kentucky to prep for the rest of the NFL season. Remember, this pre-registration promo comes with a $100 bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

New users will need to wait to use these bonus bets. However, once sports betting is live players will be able to use these bonus bets on the NFL, college football, MLB or any other available market.

As for the NFL Sunday Ticket offer, this will be available immediately for bettors. By signing up now, players can score a $100 discount on this subscription package.

Sign up via YouTube or YouTube TV for access to every out-of-market NFL game this year. This FanDuel promo will help Kentucky football fans get in on the action.

When Will Kentucky Sports Betting Go Live?

Kentucky sports betting is set to launch on September 28, 2023. Although that might not seem close, it's right around the corner. We recommend signing up early and taking advantage of these pre-registration offers while they are still on the table.

Sports betting will go live in Kentucky in time for NFL Week 4. This will be the first opportunity for bettors in the Bluegrass State to go all in on football. FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for bettors, but time is running out on this pre-registration promo.

