FanDuel Kentucky Promo: Secure $200 Bonus for College Football, NFL

New players should grab this FanDuel Kentucky promo in time to win $200 in bonus bets. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The latest FanDuel Kentucky promo is setting new bettors up with an easy bonus this weekend. Sports betting is finally live in the Bluegrass State and this new promotion is the perfect way to get started. Sign up with this FanDuel Kentucky promo to win now.

Take advantage of this new FanDuel Kentucky promo and bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses. New users will win this bonus no matter what happens in the selected game.

This is a flexible offer that will provide bettors with a chance to bet on the NFL, college football or any other event this weekend. The NFL season is starting to kick into high gear with Week 4 arriving.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for Kentucky sports bettors. Download the app and start winning on the NFL, college football and more this weekend.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Delivers $200 Bonus

New bettors in Kentucky can start with a $200 no-brainer bonus this weekend. There is no shortage of options to choose from when it comes to the NFL and college football.

One thing to highlight about this promo is the fact that it's only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New bettors must download the app to any compatible iOS or Android device to reap the rewards.

We recommend activating this new promo before this weekend. This will give bettors in Kentucky a chance to test out the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Kentucky Promo

It won't take long to sign up and start betting with FanDuel Kentucky. New players can get in on the action by following the step-by-step guide below:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Set up a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook
  2. Set up a new user profile by inputting basic information in the right location
  3. Finish creating a new account by making a deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet
  4. Bet cash on any game in any sport today
  5. Wager $5 or more on any game to win $200 in bonuses
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 29, 2023

NFL Week 4 Arrives

Although bettors in Kentucky might be interested in college football and MLB this weekend, we expect most of the action to come in on the NFL. After all, the NFL is king when it comes to sports betting and we don't expect anything different in Kentucky.

We have a full slate of NFL games on tap for Sunday. Bettors can bet on the games in a variety of ways. Straight bets are standard, but same game parlays are becoming one of the most popular ways to bet on the NFL.

New players can redeem this FanDuel Kentucky promo to win $200 in bonuses on the NFL or college football.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC