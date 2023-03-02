FanDuel Massachusetts: $100 Pre-Registration Bonus Bets for Limited Time

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

FanDuel Massachusetts is giving new players who pre-register for an account a limited-time offer. Players can grab $100 in bonus bets by signing up ahead of the app's official launch.

New users can sign up early for a limited time and earn $100 in bonus bets. This offer from FanDuel Massachusetts will only be available during the pre-registration window, which could close by mid-March.

As of writing, FanDuel Sportsbook is the only legal online sports betting app giving prospective bettors an offer during the pre-registration window. It's also important to note that players who pre-register will also maintain their eligibility for a new user offer at launch.

FanDuel Massachusetts Offers $100 In Pre-Launch Bonus Bets

Not every legal online sports betting app offers a pre-registration bonus. In other recent state launches, there have been a number of apps that have sat out the lead-up to online sports betting going live. Meanwhile, some betting apps have given players the choice of a pre-launch bonus or a new user offer.

In the case of FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts, players can get the best of both worlds. In exchange for a few minutes of your time, you can get $100 in bonus bets added to your account for use after the app goes live. Plus, when the app launches, you'll be able to register for a new user offer.

Get a New User Offer at Launch

It remains to be seen which new user promo FanDuel MA Sportsbook will ultimately roll out in the Bay State. However, FanDuel has launched in states like Kansas, Maryland and Ohio in recent months and it stands to reason they could look to offer similar new user promos in Massachusetts as they did in those states.

One potential offer is a bet $5, win $150 bonus bets promo that will pay out a 30x return on your first cash bet. The other offer that could make its way to Massachusetts is a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. This backs a player's first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. A win would earn you a cash profit, while a loss would return bonus bets to use on other games.

How to Sign Up With FanDuel Massachusetts

Prospective sports bettors can get in on the action early by pre-registering for an account with FanDuel Massachusetts Sportsbook. The pre-registration process only requires players to complete a few simple steps. Follow our step-by-step guide to earn your bonus bets:

Pre-register

Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, phone number and any other information needed to confirm your identity

Accept a geolocation verification request to confirm you are in Massachusetts

Provide an email address and an account password

FanDuel Sportsbook will add $100 in bonus bets to your account once you've pre-registered. After the app launches in the Bay State, you'll have the chance to sign up for a new user offer as well, which will be accessible in the app along with your pre-launch bonus bets.

