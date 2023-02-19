FanDuel Massachusetts Now Offering $100 Pre-Launch Bonus Bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

FanDuel Massachusetts has rolled out a tremendous pre-registration offer ahead of the launch of Massachusetts online sports betting. Players who sign up early for an account will receive $100 in bonus bets to use when the app officially launches.

Sports bettors in the Bay State should have access to online sports betting by the end of March at the latest. FanDuel Massachusetts is now offering $100 in bonus bets to players who pre-register ahead of the app's launch in the state.

One thing about pre-registration bonuses is that they're only available for a limited time. If you are in Massachusetts, it's a great idea to take advantage of this offer and get $100 in bonus bets rather than potentially forgetting about the offer and missing out. When the app launches, you'll have access to a new user promo as well.

FanDuel Massachusetts Offers $100 Bonus Bets for Pre-Registrants

Legal online sports betting apps that plan to launch in the Bay State are not required to offer a pre-registration bonus. However, FanDuel Sportsbook took the initiative to not only offer a bonus, but also to be the first to market. Bettors who pre-register will earn $100 in bonus bets in exchange for a few minutes of their time.

As soon as FanDuel MA Sportsbook goes live, players will be able to bet on their favorite teams in the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more. The lone restriction at launch will be on in-state collegiate teams. Massachusetts bettors can only bet on in-state teams when they play in tournaments, so regular season games are off-limits to bettors. The pro slate, on the other hand, has no restrictions.

How to Pre-Register With FanDuel Massachusetts

In order to secure $100 in bonus bets from FanDuel MA Sportsbook, you'll need to sign up early for an account. Follow our step-by-step guide to lock-in $100 in bonus bets for use when the app goes live:

Pre-register for a FanDuel Massachusetts account

for a FanDuel Massachusetts account Enter any necessary information to confirm your identity

Accept a geolocation verification

FanDuel Sportsbook MA will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets when you finish the pre-registration process.

Potential New User Offers

It remains to be seen which new user promo will be available when FanDuel Massachusetts Sportsbook goes live. If past launches are any indicator, bettors the Bay State should be able to expect at least one valuable new user offer. Given that FanDuel Sportsbook is currently running a $1,000 no-sweat first bet in other states where the app is currently available, it stands to reason that offer could carry into Massachusetts.

Another potential new user promo is a bet $5, win $150 offer. In the past, this promo has offered players a guaranteed 30x payout in bonus bets for a $5+ wager on any sports game. Regardless of the offer, it's important to point out that pre-registering for an account does not affect a player's eligibility for a new user promo.

FanDuel Sportsbook MA Pre-Launch Offer $100 BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER NEW STATE LAUNCH! 21 and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

