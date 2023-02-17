FanDuel Massachusetts Now Offering $100 Pre-Registration Bonus Bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Legal online sports betting is coming to the Bay State and FanDuel Massachusetts is now offering players a $100 return in bonus bets to those who pre-register for an account. These bonus bets will be available for use on launch day.

Sports fans in Massachusetts have waited patiently for the launch of online sports betting. As the countdown to launch continues, players can pre-register with FanDuel Massachusetts for $100 in bonus bets.

Not every legal online sports betting app that will launch in Massachusetts has committed to putting out a pre-launch offer. FanDuel Sportsbook has had a ton of success gaining an early foothold in other states by offering a three-figure pre-registration bonus. As such, their decision to do the same in the Bay State makes a ton of sense, and bettors stand to benefit by securing $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Massachusetts Rolls Out $100 Bonus Bets Offer for Pre-Registering

The most important thing to note about this pre-registration offer is that it can be combined with a new user promo. That's notable, because some industry competitors who have offered pre-registration bonuses in the past have not allowed for the combination of two offers. What this means is bettors in Massachusetts who pre-register via our links will instantly secure $100 in bonus bets for their new account.

Once FanDuel Massachusetts launches, players will be able to finish registering and make their initial deposit. At that point, players will be able to take advantage of whichever new user promo FanDuel rolls out. This could include a $1,000 no-sweat first bet or some form of a bet $5, win $150 offer. No matter what, you'll have your $100 pre-registration bonus bets to use as soon as the app goes live.

If you want to pick up $100 in bonus bets now to use on launch day, you must follow the step-by-step instructions below:

with FanDuel Massachusetts Enter the required information to confirm your identity

Make an initial deposit via your preferred account funding method

Confirm you're in the state of Massachusetts

FanDuel will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets to use after the app goes live. At that point, you'll also have access to at least one new user offer.

Teams and Sports to Bet On

All professional sports teams in domestic and international leagues will be available to bet on in the FanDuel Massachusetts app. That's good news for fans of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins. It's also great for Massachusetts bettors who want to wager on other teams in the NBA, NHL and MLB once that season begins.

College sports fans can wager on games, but with one exception. In-state teams cannot be bet on during the regular season. If a Massachusetts-based team were to qualify for the NCAA basketball tournament or the Frozen Four, bettors would then be able to bet on any team in the field.

