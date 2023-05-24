Sports

FanDuel MLB Promo: Snag $1,000 No-Sweat Bet for Any Wednesday Game

By
FanDuel MLB promo
This FanDuel MLB promo offers a $1,000 no-sweat first bet to use on any of Wednesday's matchups Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting MLB FanDuel

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There is a massive FanDuel MLB promo now available to prospective bettors that comes with a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. If you register for this FanDuel MLB promo, your first bet will either result in a cash profit with a win or a refund of up to $1,000 in bonus bets with a loss.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any prospective bettor who registers for this FanDuel MLB promo will lock-in a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. If your first real-money bet loses, FanDuel will credit your account with up to $1,000 in bonus bets for use on other games.

An AL East battle will be one of the more intriguing matchups on Wednesday night. Nestor Cortes will get the nod for the New York Yankees, who will play host to the Baltimore Orioles. Cortes is 4-2 this season with a 5.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts. Tyler Wells will start for the Orioles. He's 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts. A wager of up to $1,000 on any of the available betting markets will earn you up to $1,000 in bonus bets to use on other games if the bet settles as a loss.

Sign up for this FanDuel MLB promo to get a $1,000 no-sweat bet for any Wednesday MLB game.

With 15 MLB games on the docket for Wednesday, there are a ton of ways to use your $1,000 no-sweat first bet. This FanDuel MLB promo gives new bettors the flexibility to choose any team's money line, a point spread, a total runs market or any other available betting market.

For example, if you want to wager $800 on the Detroit Tigers to beat the Kansas City Royals, you'll win a nice cash profit with a win or receive $800 in bonus bets with a loss. Given that Matthew Boyd and Zack Greinke are rocking 6.21 and 4.82 ERAs, respectively, it might make more sense to take the over with the chance to win more than via a money line bet.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel MLB Promo

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user promo includes one of the biggest offers in legal online sports betting. Your first bet of up to $1,000 will be backed by FanDuel with bonus bets. Here's how to get in on the action:

FanDuel MLB Promo$1,000 No-Sweat Bet for Wednesday MLB Games
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to unlock this FanDuel MLB promo
  2. Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity
  3. Input an email address and create an account password
  4. Select from the list of available deposit methods such as online banking or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10+ initial deposit
  6. Place a $5+ wager on any market in a Wednesday MLB game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedMay 24, 2023

Keep in mind that the no-sweat bet will only be triggered if your first cash bet loses. If it wins, however, you will secure a cash profit and FanDuel will return your initial stake.

Featured Same-Game Parlay+

FanDuel Sportsbook has a number of in-app promos and odds boosts available for games taking place this week. One of the top offers you'll find in the app is a specially-curated featured same-game parlay+. Navigate to the MLB tab to access this offer.

You can get Ketel Marte, Byron Buxton, Alex Kirilloff, Christian Yelich, Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez each to record 1+ hits at +381 odds. As other games near their respective first pitch, check the odds boosts and promos section of the app for even more choices.

Lock-in a $1,000 no-sweat bet when you register for this FanDuel MLB promo.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC