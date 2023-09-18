FanDuel Monday Night Football Promo Triggers $200 Bonus

FanDuel promo code
New players can register and start winning instantly with the latest FanDuel Monday Night Football promo. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Start off with an easy win by claiming this FanDuel Monday Night Football promo. New players who take advantage of this offer will have the chance to start stacking up bonuses. Here's a closer look at this new promo, which you can get by signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New bettors can sign up with this FanDuel Monday Night Football promo and win multiple bonuses. Placing a $5 wager will unlock a $200 sportsbook bonus and a $100 coupon code for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Choose between either game and win with this new promotion. The Saints and Panthers will face off in Carolina. Shortly after that game starts, the Steelers and Browns will kick off. FanDuel Sportsbook is making it easy to win on the NFL tonight. Close out NFL Week 2 with this no-brainer bonus and claim this NFL Sunday Ticket discount before it's gone.

Sign up to access this FanDuel Monday Night Football promo. Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Monday Night Football Promo Activates $200 Bonus

This FanDuel promo will deliver a $200 bonus to bettors on Monday Night Football. By signing up and placing a $5+ bet in the app, bettors will win this bonus guaranteed.

There is no need to worry about that original wager. No matter what happens during Monday Night Football tonight, new users will win $200 in bonuses. Although this offer might seem like it's too good to be true, it delivers.

It's worth noting that this promo is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New users can download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Last Chance at NFL Sunday Ticket Offer

The second part of this offer is a unique promo for NFL fans. By signing up with this Monday Night Football promo and placing a $5 wager on the games, new members will get a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Gain access to every out-of-market NFL game this season at this discounted price. FanDuel Sportsbook will deliver this offer for new players as soon as that bet is locked in. This part of the FanDuel promo will be gone after tonight. We recommend getting in on the action and activating this offer while it's still on the table.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Monday Night Football Promo

FanDuel Promo Code for MNF GamesBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Monday Night Football
Sign-Up Process
  1. Set up a new account and unlock this FanDuel promo for Monday Night Football
  2. Finish setting up a new account by inputting basic identifying information
  3. Make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this offer
  4. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store
  5. Wager $5 or more on any NFL game to win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 18, 2023

Register for an account to gain access to this FanDuel Monday Night Football promo. Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC