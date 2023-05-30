This new FanDuel NBA Finals promo brings new players a $1,000 no-sweat first bet to use on Game 1 of Heat-Nuggets.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The NBA Finals tip off on Thursday night and there's a new FanDuel NBA Finals promo that will back your first wager of up to $1,000. If you register for this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook, you'll either take home a cash win or get a second chance with bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any new player who registers for this new FanDuel NBA Finals promo will earn up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first cash wager on Heat-Nuggets settles as a loss. If it wins, however, you will get back your initial wager and a cash profit.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat avoided a humiliating Game 7 loss and a blown lead of three games to none by taking down the Boston Celtics by 19 points. Now they'll look to quickly regroup as they head to Denver to take on the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets will attempt to remain undefeated at home with a win in Game 1.

Lock-in a $1,000 no-sweat first bet to use on Game 1 of Heat-Nuggets when you register for this FanDuel NBA Finals promo.

FanDuel NBA Finals Promo: $1K No-Sweat First Bet for Heat-Nuggets Game 1

Before the teams take the court in Game 1, you'll have some time to pick the best betting market for you. FanDuel Sportsbook's offer for the NBA Finals comes with the freedom to pick any of the available betting markets in Game 1. This includes taking either team on the money line, wagering on a team to cover or getting the teams to go over/under the total points line.

If you're feeling more adventurous, you can pick a player prop with longer odds. There's risk involved, since a market with longer odds is inherently a longer shot to happen, but you'll have FanDuel Sportsbook's backing with up to $1,000 in bonus bets conveying if your wager loses.

Sign Up for This FanDuel NBA Finals Promo

In order to lock-in a $1,000 no-sweat first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook, you will need to register for an account. The entire sign-up process is simple, especially if you follow our step-by-step guide below:

Register for this FanDuel NBA Finals promo

Enter your full legal name, address, email address, phone number and date of birth

Add $10+ to your account via online banking, PayPal or another method

Wager up to $1,000 on any betting market in the NBA Finals

Winning your first cash bet will earn you back your stake along with cash winnings. Losing your first bet will earn you up to $1,000 in bonus bets to use on games taking place this week in any league.

Player Performance Doubles and More

Once you've placed your first cash wager with FanDuel Sportsbook, you'll have full access to a plethora of betting markets for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. This includes markets like Bam Adebayo to record a double-double (+140) and Jamal Murray to record a triple-double (+8500).

By clicking on the Heat-Nuggets matchup, you'll also see an entire list of player performance doubles. For example, you can get -290 odds on Nikola Jokic to record a double-double and Denver to win. If you think Jokic will record a triple-double in a Denver win, that's available at +118 odds. You can also get Jokic to score 30+ points and Denver to win at +162 odds.

Sign up for this FanDuel NBA Finals promo to secure a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for Heat-Nuggets Game 1.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.