FanDuel NBA Promo Includes $150 Guaranteed Bonus With $5+ Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook's latest new user offer is one of the strongest in legal online sports betting. What makes this FanDuel NBA promo unique is that the $150 return in bonus bets is guaranteed to convey.

Two games will go down in the NBA on Monday night. First, the Miami Heat will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference series. Then, the Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their Western Conference series. Each host team can take a 3-1 series lead with a win.

There are few promos in legal online sports betting that offer a guaranteed return in bonus bets. FanDuel's new user promo comes with $150 in bonus bets that will convey regardless of how your first real-money wager settles. Additionally, FanDuel won't limit new players to a specific betting market like a money line. Instead, players can choose any market.

That means you could conceivably wager $5 on the Bucks to cover the spread against the Miami Heat or place a $5 bet on LeBron James to record a triple-double against the Grizzlies. Win or lose, you'll get $150 in bonus bets. If your wager settles as a win, you'd also collect cash winnings as well.

No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay Promo

The same-game parlay feature brings plenty of FanDuel Sportsbook users back to the app after accessing their new user promo. This allows for players to add multiple markets from the same game into a single wager. By combining markets into one bet, you have the ability to earn a larger pay day than if you'd have bet on the markets individually.

Same-game parlays are great for raising the ceiling on a potential cash win, but the downside is that any of the markets losing would render the entire bet as a loss. If you create a 3+ leg same-game parlay or SGP+ wager on any NBA game with final odds of +400 or longer, you can get back bonus bets if your bet settles as a loss.

How to Sign Up With for This FanDuel NBA Promo

Any sports bettor who registers for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook can get a $150 return in guaranteed bonus bets. Signing up for an account is a straightforward process, which you can complete by following these instructions:

Register for this FanDuel NBA promo

Fill in the required personal information fields to set up your account

Add $10 or more via online banking or another method

Select any NBA game

Wager $5+ on any betting market

No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive $150 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on betting markets in the NBA, NHL, MLB and more this week.

