FanDuel NBA Promo Offers $1K No-Sweat First Bet for Heat-Celtics Game 2

The Boston Celtics will seek to avenge a Game 1 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night and bettors can get a $1,000 no-sweat bet when they register for the newest FanDuel NBA promo. This new user promo is among the most valuable in legal online sports betting.

Basketball bettors who sign up for this FanDuel NBA promo will either earn cash winnings with a victorious bet on Heat-Celtics or a second chance with a loss. This second chance would come in the form of bonus bets, which will convey if your first cash wager loses.

There's nothing worse that dropping each of the first two games of a playoff series at home. To that end, one has to believe that Jayson Tatum's fourth quarter complacency in Game 1 will not replicate itself in Game 2. If it does, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat could go up 2-0 with a chance to end the series on their home court.

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user offer effectively gives sports bettors two opportunities to earn their first win with the sportsbook. A player who registers for an account via the links on this page will receive FanDuel's backing with up to $1,000 in bonus bets set to convey if their first cash wager settles as a loss.

For example, if you were to bet $300 on the Heat (+350) to win on the road in Game 2, a Miami win would earn you $1,050 in cash profit. However, a loss wouldn't leave you totally empty-handed. If the Celtics were to win, FanDuel would issue $300 in bonus bets back to your account to use on other games taking place in the NBA, NHL, MLB and more this weekend.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel NBA Promo

Registering for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook is a straightforward process. If you take the time to register via the links on this page, your first bet will be backed by FanDuel with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Click "sign up" when you are re-directed to the $1,000 no-sweat first bet page Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity Provide an email address and create an account password Select from the list of available deposit methods such as online banking or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ initial deposit to unlock the offer Wager up to $1,000 on Game 2 of Heat-Celtics States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 19, 2023

In the event that your first bet loses, FanDuel will issue up to $1,000 in bonus bets for you to use on other games this weekend. If your first bet wins, however, you will secure a cash profit and FanDuel will return your initial wager.

Featured Odds Boost and Same-Game Parlay

Once you're signed up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account, you'll have the freedom to access in-app odds boosts and promos. There's a featured odds boost available for Game 2. This includes Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points, Jayson Tatum to score 25+ points and Marcus Smart to record 4+ assists at +150 odds.

The Bleacher Report SGP features Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points, Bam Adebayo to score 15+ points, Jimmy Butler to record 6+ assists and Jaylen Brown to make 2+ three-pointers at +472 odds. You could get +587 odds on the Miami Heat to cover the spread (+9.5), Jimmy Butler to score over 28.5 points, Bam Adebayo to record 8+ rebounds and Jayson Tatum to record 8+ rebounds.

