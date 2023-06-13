FanDuel NFL Promo Code: Best Sportsbook Bonus | 2023

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The current FanDuel NFL promo code offer gives new users the chance to start with a massive $2,500 no-sweat bet. FanDuel Sportsbook is the most popular option for football fans, and you can activate the best welcome offer by signing up through our links.

Sign up with the FanDuel NFL promo code to make a no-sweat bet up to $2,500. When using our links to register, no code will be needed. This offer will be applied to your first wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Take advantage of this offer by making an aggressive wager, possibly betting a little more than you normally would. If your no-sweat bet loses, FanDuel will send you a refund in bonus bets. As a customer, you will have access to America's most popular betting app and all the features that come along with it. There are NFL future odds, live betting options, free contests, and much more.

Apply our FanDuel NFL promo code to make a no-sweat bet up to $2,500 on any game or market.

FanDuel Sportsbook Overview

FanDuel NFL Promo Code Activates Huge Offer

The latest FanDuel promo code offer for NFL 2023 unlocks a $2,500 no-sweat first bet to use on any betting market in the game of your choice. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

FanDuel Sportsbook offers various new user promos throughout the year. There's currently a sizable no-sweat first bet promo available for players to use for their first cash wager.

$2,500 No-Sweat First Bet

New bettors who sign up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook will receive a $2,500 no-sweat first bet. This is applicable to any betting market in the game of your choice. If your first cash wager wins, you'll secure a cash profit and get back your wager. If it loses, however, you will receive up to $2,500 back in bonus bets to use on other games in any sports league.

Register with the FanDuel NFL Promo Code for a $2,500 No-Sweat Bet

It doesn't take long for new users to sign up for an account. Follow our guide to get started with a no-sweat bet.

Activate this FanDuel NFL promo code offer Enter the required information to verify your identity and age Make a deposit with one of the accepted banking methods, including online banking, PayPal, a credit/debit card and more Place a no-sweat bet up to $2,500

Your first bet can be on the spread, money line or any prop. Pick the NFL game of your choice for this wager. If it loses, FanDuel will send you a refund in bonus bets. The refund can be used all at once as a bonus bet of the same amount. You can choose instead to split it up into several smaller bets.

Downloading the FanDuel App

Once you register for an account, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. All of the same betting options you can find on your desktop are available on the mobile app.

After downloading, you will be asked to enable geolocation. Customers can place bets while inside the state lines of a legal jurisdiction. Then, you can start betting while at a restaurant with friends or even while you watch an NFL game in person.

There are many reasons why FanDuel has become the most popular online sportsbook in the US, but a lot has to do with the usability of the mobile app. It's easy to navigate and find what you are looking for. It's received high ratings from both iPhone and Android users.

Funding Options On FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel provides users with many safe and easy funding methods. Many of these can be done right from your mobile phone. In some states, FanDuel has partnered with a physical casino. You can visit the cage to make deposits and withdrawals in person.

Deposits

Here are the options you can use to fund your account:

Online banking

Debit/credit card

Apple Pay

Venmo

PayPal

PayNearMe

Wire transfer

Gift card (GAMEON)

FanDuel Prepaid Play+

Cash at Casino Cage

Withdrawals

These methods can be used to take money out of your account:

Online banking

Debit Card

Venmo

PayPal

FanDuel Prepaid Play+

Check

You must have already made a deposit with Venmo, PayPal, FanDuel Prepaid Play+ or a debit card to use them for a withdrawal.

Who is Eligible for this Welcome Bonus?

FanDuel is legal in many US states, and the list continues to grow as legislation passes. Right now, you must be at least 21 years old in the following states to sign up: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

NFL Betting Types on FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel has all of the main betting types and markets for major sports, but the NFL has by far the most options. These are some of the betting types you can find on the app and how they work:

Spread: Betting on the margin of a team's win or loss. The favorite will include a (-) to indicate how much they have to win by in order to cover the spread.

Moneyline: Placing a wager on a team to win.

Total: Placing a bet on the total number of points scored in the game, a quarter or half.

Props: Wagers that have nothing to do with the outcome of the game, but rather a player's performance or a certain event in the game.

Parlays and Same-Game Parlays: Several selections or markets combined to make a single wager. Each outcome has to be correct for the parlay to win.

Alternate Lines: Choosing your own total or spread. The odds will reflect the lines you select.

Futures: Betting on an outcome in the future, such as the winner of a division or the MVP award.

Round Robin: Placing multiple parlays at once.

Teasers: Adding or subtracting points in the spread for two or more teams.

There is a "Learn to Bet" guide on FanDuel that explains all of these methods in detail. You can also see how these bets differ in other sports. There are also free contests on FanDuel Sportsbook throughout the NFL season. These contests give you the chance to earn bonus bets and other prizes.

Live Betting During NFL Games

As you are watching an NFL game, you can follow along with the live odds with FanDuel Sportsbook. These odds will reflect what is happening in the game. This gives you the perfect chance to hedge your pregame wager.

For example, let's say the total for an NFL game is set at 45 points and you bet the over. Both teams come out quick to start the game, so the total moves to 52. Now, you can place an equal bet on the under. You have created a situation where you are guaranteed not to lose. If the total ends up being between 45 and 52 points, both bets will win.

Another way to hedge your bet is by limiting your losses. The team you bet on could have a bad start, so you can decide to wager on the other team. Note that the money line will reflect the play. FanDuel offers streaming for select events, giving you the chance to watch the game from the app.

Odds for Super Bowl 58

The Super Bowl is the biggest betting event in the US. FanDuel will introduce tons of markets for the game. The Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, and they are the preseason favorite to repeat as champions.

Super Bowl Odds Kansas City Chiefs (+600) Philadelphia Eagles (+850) Buffalo Bills (+900) San Francisco 49ers (+950) Cincinnati Bengals (+1000) Dallas Cowboys (+1400) New York Jets (+1400) Baltimore Ravens (+1800) Detroit Lions (+2200) Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500) Los Angeles Chargers (+2500) Miami Dolphins (+2500) Cleveland Browns (+2800) New Orleans Saints (+3500) Green Bay Packers (+4000) Minnesota Vikings (+4000) Seattle Seahawks (+4000) Denver Broncos (+4500) Pittsburgh Steelers (+4500) New York Giants (+4500) Las Vegas Raiders (+5500) Atlanta Falcons (+5500) New England Patriots (+5500) Los Angeles Rams (+6000) Chicago Bears (+6000) Carolina Panthers (+6000) Washington Commanders (+6000) Tennessee Titans (+7500) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7500) Indianapolis Colts (+10000) Arizona Cardinals (+18000) Houston Texans (+18000)

You can also find future odds for regular season wins, the MVP, division winners, conference winners, Coach of the Year, and Rookie of the Year. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow are all tied with the best odds to win the MVP this season.

Odds Boosts & More Sports Betting Promotions

There is a boosts tab on FanDuel that will display certain wagers with enhanced odds. You may see a bet with odds of +100 improved to +150, which created higher potential winnings.

The promotions page has additional NFL bonuses throughout the year. Players will commonly see multiple no-sweat same-game parlay promos. For this offer, FanDuel will give you a bonus bet refund if your SGP loses. Betting bonuses can also be found for soccer, basketball, baseball, tennis, hockey, golf and many other sports.

Customer Support & Responsible Gambling Tools

FanDuel has a great FAQ section that answers many common questions. If you can't find what you are looking for, you can reach out to customer service.

On the bottom right of the screen, you can reach out to the FanDuel Coach. This will try to point you in the right direction or get you in contact with a live agent if needed. You can also send an email on the contact page. It will tell you how long the current wait time is for a response.

Use the responsible gambling tools on the FanDuel app to help control your budget. You can set deposit limits, time limits, wager limits, and elect to take a timeout if you need a break. Each state has a problem gambling organization or hotline.

FanDuel NFL Promo Code FAQs

How Can I Get a $2,500 No-Sweat Bet?

Use our FanDuel NFL promo code offer to claim a no-sweat bet up to $2,500. If your wager loses, you will get a bonus bet refund.

How Do I Use a FanDuel Promo Code?

New customers can activate the FanDuel NFL promo code by following our links to sign up, which will automatically apply the code for you.

How Do I Get More Bonus Bets On FanDuel?

Stay up to date with the latest promotions on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to use bonus bets. You can also win bonus bets through free-to-play contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook $2,500 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

