FanDuel NFL Promo Code: $200 Lions-Chiefs Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

The latest FanDuel NFL promo code will unlock a $200 Lions-Chiefs bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket with a $5+ wager.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Kansas City and Detroit will kick off the 2023 NFL season on Thursday night and sports bettors can register for a new FanDuel NFL promo code offer that comes with two huge bonuses. This includes a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets, as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Football fans can turn a $5 wager into a $200 bonus, as well as secure a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket by signing up via the links on this page. Our links will instantly apply our FanDuel NFL promo code and unlock the offer.

Thursday night's matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs marks the end of a seemingly never-ending wait for the return of meaningful football. FanDuel Sportsbook's new user promo is poised to meet the moment with a pair of bonuses that come with tremendous value.

Sign up for this FanDuel NFL promo code offer to secure $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket and a $200 bonus with a $5 wager on the Lions-Chiefs TNF game.

FanDuel NFL Promo Code: $200 Lions-Chiefs Bonus

The first part of the FanDuel NFL promo code offer that will catch the attention of bettors is the bet $5, get $200 bonus. With FanDuel's offer, players will earn a 40x return on their first $5 cash wager win or lose. That's especially valuable, as the bonus is guaranteed to convey. As such, players can pick a betting market with long odds in order to earn the largest possible cash profit with a win.

If you sign up via our links, you'll be able to bet on game markets like the Chiefs to win or the Lions to cover the spread. You could opt to bet $5 on Patrick Mahomes to throw for 350+ yards or the Lions' defense to record 4+ sacks. Win or lose, you'll earn a 40x return on your $5 bet.

$100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

The second part of the offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is a discount for the popular NFL Sunday Ticket package. This is the first year that NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on both YouTube and YouTube TV.

Players who register via our links will receive $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be applied to either the YouTube or YouTube TV packages. One of the best features of Sunday Ticket is the multi-screen view, which allows viewers to pull multiple games up on their screen at the same time.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel NFL Promo Code Offer

Any bettor who wants to get in on the action with this FanDuel NFL promo code offer can do so by signing up for an account. Follow the steps below to get started today:

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Games Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus and $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Sign-Up Process Register for an account Finish signing up by providing your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number Verify your location via a geolocation confirmation Enter your email address and create an account password Select deposit method like online banking, PayPal, Venmo or a credit/debit card Add $10 or more to your account Place a $5+ wager on Lions-Chiefs States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 7, 2023

After your first bet processes, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets, which you can apply to other NFL Week 1 games and more. You'll also earn $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, which you can apply when signing up for the package of your choice.

Register for this FanDuel NFL promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose and get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.