FanDuel NFL Promo Code: Get $300 Bonuses for Sunday Games, Cowboys-Giants

FanDuel NFL promo code
The latest FanDuel NFL promo code offer will give players the chance to secure $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket today. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

At long last, the first Sunday of the NFL season has arrived and you can use our FanDuel NFL promo code to lock-in $300 in bonuses with a $5 wager on any game. Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and you'll receive $200 in bonus bets for today's games, plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

As games kick off today, you can earn a 40x return on your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 1 game. You won't even need to enter a FanDuel NFL promo code, as our links will do that for you instantly.

This afternoon's offering of games includes a number of intriguing matchups. If Sean Payton is able to get Russell Wilson back to his Seattle ways against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos could be in business. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Giants are set to go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football.

Register for this FanDuel NFL promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket with a wager on any game today.

FanDuel NFL Promo Code: Snag $200 Bonus, $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

Arguably the most important thing to note about his offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is that you can wager on any of Sunday's NFL games. You won't be limited to a specific bet type either. That means if you want to wager $5 on the New England Patriots to cover the spread at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, you can. If you'd rather bet $5 on Jalen Hurts to rush for two TDs, that's also on the table.

No matter how your $5 bet settles, you'll walk away with $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will be available for use on the remaining games taking place today, as well as on Bills-Jets, which goes down on Monday Night Football. In addition to the bonus bets, you'll also walk away with a $100 discount to NFL Sunday Ticket. This will arrive via a code in your email.

How to Register for This FanDuel NFL Promo Code Offer

Any prospective player who registers for an account will activate our FanDuel NFL promo code. Complete the process below to get in on the action:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate this FanDuel NFL promo code offer
  2. Finish registering by entering your name, phone number, date of birth and address
  3. Provide an email address and create a password
  4. Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10 initial deposit
  6. Wager $5 or more on any NFL Week 1 game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 10, 2023

After your bet processes, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets. Plus, you will receive an email with a discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket with 24 hours of signing up.

No-Sweat Bet for NFL Sunday

One of the best in-app promos available can be found in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The no-sweat bet offer will give you a second chance in bonus bets if your qualifying wager settles as a loss. In order to qualify, your wager must have finall odds of -200 or longer. Straight wagers parlay, same-game parlay and SGP+ wagers are all eligible if they only consist of NFL games on Sunday and/or Monday. You will receive bonus bets if your wager settles as a loss.

Lock-in $200 in bonus bets and $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package when you sign up for this FanDuel NFL promo code offer.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

