The latest FanDuel NFL promo code offer comes with $300 in bonuses for Sunday's Week 2 games, including $200 in bonus bets and an NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Football fans have a final chance to use our FanDuel NFL promo code for a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount and $200 in bonus bets that will convey win or lose. Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook today to secure $300 in guaranteed bonuses before this offer goes away.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This FanDuel NFL promo code offer stands out from the pack, as it not only offers a three-figure guaranteed bonus, but also a huge discount for NFL Sunday Ticket. You won't need to enter a code when signing up through our links, because our links will apply it instantly.

Today's Week 2 action will kick off with some truly interesting matchups. The Ravens will be on the road facing the Bengals, who dropped their season opener to the Browns. Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills, who also lost their season opener, will play host to Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Register for this FanDuel NFL promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel NFL Promo Code: Grab $300 Bonuses for Sunday's Week 2 Action

FanDuel Sportsbook's offer is as easy as it gets to sign up for. All it takes is a $10+ initial deposit and a $5+ wager on any betting market in any of today's NFL games. You could bet on the Chiefs to cover the spread on the road or Trevor Lawrence to throw for 4+ TDs against Kansas City. Regardless of how the bet settles, FanDuel will add $200 in bonus bets to your account.

If you want to be able to watch every out-of-market NFL game, including up to four games on the same screen at the same time, this offer is for you. Getting a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket will only be available for another ends on September 18, 2023. As such, if that's an enticing part of this offer for you, don't wait. Take advantage of the discount today.

Get $300 Bonuses With This FanDuel NFL Promo Code Offer

If you're interested in this FanDuel NFL promo code offer, take a few minutes to complete the steps below. This will earn you $300 in bonuses no matter what:

FanDuel NFL Promo Code for Sunday's Week 2 Games Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Sunday NFL Week 2 Games

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number Provide an email address and create an account password Choose a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ first deposit Bet $5 or more on any market in one of Sunday's games. States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 17, 2023

The $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket will be sent to the email you used to register with FanDuel Sportsbook. As for the bonus bets, they'll hit your account once your first bet processes.

Featured NFL Promos

After placing your first bet, head to the promos section, where you'll find featured same-game parlays and more. The Michelle Beadle KC-JAX Same-Game Parlay of the Day features the teams to go over 51.5 total points, Jaguars (+3.5), Trevor Lawrence to record 2+ passing TDs and Travis Kelce to score a touchdown at +587 odds.

The Ringer Gambling Show BAL-CIN NFL SGP of the Day includes four markets for the game. You can get +430 odds on the Bengals to cover the spread, Bengals team total over points, Zay Flowers over receptions and Tee Higgins under receptions.

Bet $5, get $300 in bonuses when you sign up for this FanDuel NFL promo code offer and wager on Week 2 games.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.