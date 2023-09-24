FanDuel NFL Promo Code for Sunday Games: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose

The latest FanDuel NFL promo code for Sunday's NFL Week 3 games will activate a bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors can activate a new FanDuel NFL promo code offer today, which can be applied to any matchup. Taking the time to sign up with FanDuel will earn you $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a $5+ bet.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Your first $5+ wager on any NFL Sunday game will activate our FanDuel NFL promo code offer. Win or lose, you'll earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for games in any league this week.

The Miami Dolphins will host the Denver Broncos in a game that features two teams heading in different directions. Tua Tagovailoa's squad is undefeated through two weeks, while Russell Wilson's team has underwhelmed with an 0-2 record. Wagering on this or any game will earn you a 40x guaranteed bonus.

Register with our FanDuel NFL promo code for Sunday games to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

While the Broncos-Dolphins game is sure to garner interest, there are plenty of other games to check out as well. The Los Angeles Chargers will head to Minnesota to face the Vikings, while the Washington Commanders will host the Buffalo Bills. Sunday Night Football, meanwhile, features what could end up being the best matchup of the day, as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With FanDuel Sportsbook's new user promo, you'll have the chance to wager $5+ on any betting market. Regardless of how that wager settles, you will pick up $200 in bonus bets. You can use the bonus bets on other NFL Week 3 games and more this week.

How to Sign Up With Our FanDuel NFL Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook's registration process is straightforward. We've put together a sign-up guide that you can follow:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate this FanDuel NFL promo code offer
  2. Enter your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number
  3. Accept a request to confirm you're in a state where online sports betting is legal
  4. Provide an email address and create an account password
  5. Select a deposit method, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  6. Make a deposit of $10 or more to activate the offer
  7. Wager $5 or more on any NFL Week 3 game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 24, 2023

FanDuel Sportsbook will add $200 in bonus bets to your account no matter how your first bet settles. If your bet wins, you'll pick up additional cash winnings and FanDuel will refund your wager.

More NFL Offers

There are featured same-game parlays and more available for Sunday's matchups. The Ringer Patriots-Jets SGP includes the Patriots (-2.5), Mike Gesickt to record 25+ receiving yards, Dalvin Cook to score a TD and Rhamondre Stevenson to score a TD. The featured SGP of the day is available for the Chargers-Vikings game. This includes Justin Herbert to record 250+ passing yards, Kirk Cousins to record 250+ passing yards, Keenan Allen to score a TD and Justin Jefferson to score a TD.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what when you register for this FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 3.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
