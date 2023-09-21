FanDuel NFL Promo Code for TNF: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose

FanDuel NFL promo code
The latest FanDuel NFL promo code for TNF will unlock a bet $5, get $200 bonus bets offer for new players win or lose. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Thursday Night Football kicks off shortly and you can register with our FanDuel NFL promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets. This 40x return is guaranteed to convey no matter what as long as you bet on Giants-49ers.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any sports bettor who registers via the links on this page will apply our FanDuel NFL promo code instantly. This will activate the bet $5, get $200 bonus offer.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers have looked every bit like a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. After a frustrating postseason exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Niners have taken no prisoners through two weeks. A meeting with the 1-1 New York Giants is set for prime time tonight.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for TNF when you sign up with our FanDuel NFL promo code.

FanDuel NFL Promo Code for TNF: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose

Whether you choose to bet on the Giants to win or the 49ers to cover is up to you. Other game markets like the total points line, which team will win each half and which team will bet the first to score a TD are also available.

If you would prefer wagering on a player prop, that's available as well. For example, you could bet $5 on Deebo Samuel to score 2+ TDs or Daniel Jones to rush for over 35.5 yards. Win or lose, FanDuel Sportsbook will add $200 worth of bonus bets to your account.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel NFL Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook will make signing up for a new account a simple process. Here's how to get in on the action for Thursday Night Football:

FanDuel Promo Code for TNFBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Giants-49ers
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a FanDuel account to apply our FanDuel NFL promo code
  2. Enter your full name, residential address, phone number and birthdate
  3. Accept a geolocation verification to ensure you're in a state where online sports betting is legal
  4. Provide an email address and create an account password
  5. Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  6. Make a $10+ first deposit
  7. Wager $5 or more on Thursday Night Football
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 21, 2023

After you sign up for an account, deposit $10 and wager $5+ on Giants-49ers, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. Plus, if your bet settles as a win, you'll collect cash winnings.

Thursday Night Football Promos

There are quite a few in-app promos available to all new and existing FanDuel Sportsbook players. This includes a 50% profit boost for the Giants-49ers game, as well as featured same-game parlays.

The Kay Adams and Gronk SGP of the Day includes the Niners (-3.5), Brock Purdy to record 200+ passing yards, Christian McCaffrey to record 40+ rushing yards and George Kittle to score a TD. The Dr Disrespect SGP includes the Niners to win, Brock Purdy over 1.5 passing TDs, Christian McCaffrey over 79.5 rushing yards and Deebo Samuel to score a TD.

Register with our FanDuel NFL promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose for Thursday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC