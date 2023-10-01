FanDuel NFL Promo Code for Week 4: Activate $200 Sunday Bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Claim the latest FanDuel NFL promo code offer to bet on Week 4 action. All new customers in eligible states can activate this welcome offer on America's most popular sportsbook app. Follow our links to get an instant bonus for NFL games on Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Unlock the latest FanDuel NFL promo code offer and place a $5 wager on any matchup. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

There are several new NFL betting features on the FanDuel app, including a way to follow along with stats to see how your player props are looking. In addition to ongoing promotions, you can compete for prizes every week in free-to-play contests.

Sign up to claim the FanDuel NFL promo code and place a $5 wager. Win or lose, you'll get a $200 bonus for NFL action.

How to Claim the FanDuel NFL Promo Code

Registration can be completed in just a few minutes. Follow our guide to start with $200 in bonus bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 4 Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Any NFL Game

Sign-Up Process Register for an account Fill in your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity Select a deposit method like online banking or PayPal Make a $10+ initial deposit to fund your account Bet $5 or more on any NFL game States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified October 1, 2023

Regardless of how your first bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel NFL Promo Code for Week 4 Games

The first ten games on the following list are in the 1 pm EDT slate. Three more games will follow just after 4 pm EDT.

1:00 PM EDT

Falcons vs. Jaguars

Dolphins vs. Bills

Broncos vs. Bears

Ravens vs. Browns

Bengals vs. Titans

Rams vs. Colts

Buccaneers vs. Saints

Commanders vs. Eagles

Vikings vs. Panthers

Steelers vs. Texans

4:00 PM EDT/4:25 PM EDT

Raiders vs. Chargers

Patriots vs. Cowboys

Cardinals vs. 49ers

Sunday Night Football

Chiefs vs. Jets

All games have spreads, totals, money lines and tons of props. If you are new to using a sportsbook app, FanDuel has a guide that explains how all of these wagers work. Try following along with any of these matchups and place live wagers as the game unfolds.

The Chiefs will take on the Jets on Sunday Night Football. This year hasn't gone according to place for the Jets. They have struggled offensively without Aaron Rodgers. New York is an 8.5-point underdog against Kansas City.

Red Zone Special & Free Contest for SNF

The Red Zone Special on FanDuel is a wager on every team in the 1pm ET slate, 4:05 pm ET slate and 4:25 pm ET slate to score a field goal. The odds are set at +7000.

Play in the Smirnoff No. 21 Sunday Prime Time Cocktail Pick'Em for a chance to win a share of $10,000 in prizes. Answer the following questions about the Chiefs vs. Jets game.

Which QB will complete for passes?

Will either team successfully convert a 4 th down?

down? Will either team be held to 20 points or less?

Which team will make the longest field goal?

Will either team attempt a two-point conversion?

Which team will have the most trips to the Red Zone?

Will the last play of the game be a QB kneel?

Activate the FanDuel NFL promo code to score $200 in bonus bets. All it takes is a $5 wager on any NFL game on Sunday and the outcome doesn't matter.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.