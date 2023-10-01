FanDuel NFL Promo Code for Week 4: Activate $200 Sunday Bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action.

Claim the latest FanDuel NFL promo code offer to bet on Week 4 action. All new customers in eligible states can activate this welcome offer on America's most popular sportsbook app. Follow our links to get an instant bonus for NFL games on Sunday.

Unlock the latest FanDuel NFL promo code offer and place a $5 wager on any matchup. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

There are several new NFL betting features on the FanDuel app, including a way to follow along with stats to see how your player props are looking. In addition to ongoing promotions, you can compete for prizes every week in free-to-play contests.

Sign up to claim the FanDuel NFL promo code and place a $5 wager. Win or lose, you'll get a $200 bonus for NFL action.

How to Claim the FanDuel NFL Promo Code

Registration can be completed in just a few minutes. Follow our guide to start with $200 in bonus bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 4Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Any NFL Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for an account to unlock the latest FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Fill in your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Select a deposit method like online banking or PayPal
  4. Make a $10+ initial deposit to fund your account
  5. Bet $5 or more on any NFL game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 1, 2023

Regardless of how your first bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel NFL Promo Code for Week 4 Games

The first ten games on the following list are in the 1 pm EDT slate. Three more games will follow just after 4 pm EDT.

1:00 PM EDT

  • Falcons vs. Jaguars
  • Dolphins vs. Bills
  • Broncos vs. Bears
  • Ravens vs. Browns
  • Bengals vs. Titans
  • Rams vs. Colts
  • Buccaneers vs. Saints
  • Commanders vs. Eagles
  • Vikings vs. Panthers
  • Steelers vs. Texans

4:00 PM EDT/4:25 PM EDT

  • Raiders vs. Chargers
  • Patriots vs. Cowboys
  • Cardinals vs. 49ers

Sunday Night Football

  • Chiefs vs. Jets

All games have spreads, totals, money lines and tons of props. If you are new to using a sportsbook app, FanDuel has a guide that explains how all of these wagers work. Try following along with any of these matchups and place live wagers as the game unfolds.

The Chiefs will take on the Jets on Sunday Night Football. This year hasn't gone according to place for the Jets. They have struggled offensively without Aaron Rodgers. New York is an 8.5-point underdog against Kansas City.

Red Zone Special & Free Contest for SNF

The Red Zone Special on FanDuel is a wager on every team in the 1pm ET slate, 4:05 pm ET slate and 4:25 pm ET slate to score a field goal. The odds are set at +7000.

Play in the Smirnoff No. 21 Sunday Prime Time Cocktail Pick'Em for a chance to win a share of $10,000 in prizes. Answer the following questions about the Chiefs vs. Jets game.

  • Which QB will complete for passes?
  • Will either team successfully convert a 4th down?
  • Will either team be held to 20 points or less?
  • Which team will make the longest field goal?
  • Will either team attempt a two-point conversion?
  • Which team will have the most trips to the Red Zone?
  • Will the last play of the game be a QB kneel?

Activate the FanDuel NFL promo code to score $200 in bonus bets. All it takes is a $5 wager on any NFL game on Sunday and the outcome doesn't matter.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com.

