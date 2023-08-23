FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Offers $100 Discount, $200 Guaranteed Bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Football fans can take advantage of a massive FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo ahead of Week 1. If you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will receive a $100 discount for the NFL Sunday Ticket package of your choice, as well as a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets for Week 1 games.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

There are plenty of new user promos for sports bettors and football fans alike, but no other offer comes with the value that FanDuel Sportsbook is bringing to the table. Registering via our links will earn you $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus $200 in bonus bets to use on NFL betting markets.

This season is the first time ever that NFL Sunday Ticket will be available through YouTube and YouTube TV. This FanDuel NFL promo code offer will secure a significant discount for you to apply when signing up for the Sunday Ticket package of your choice. Whether you opt to sign up through YouTube or cut the cord and roll with YouTube TV is up to you. Either way, you'll get $100 off the cost of your package.

Register for this FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo to snag a $100 discount and lock-in $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a wager on any NFL game.

FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Offers $100 Discount

There are quite a few reasons that football fans have sworn by NFL Sunday Ticket for years. Most notably, Sunday Ticket gives fans the chance to watch multiple games at the same time on the same screen. That means you could potentially sit down to watch your favorite team and monitor three division rivals at the same time without the need for multiple devices:

FanDuel Sportsbook's offer is especially valuable, as it will give you $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package of your choice. If you want access to yet another NFL channel on Sundays, YouTube TV has NFL RedZone. This essentially operates as a central wrap-around show that will jump from game-to-game for big scoring plays and redzone possessions. You could otherwise simply use your discount code and sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose

There, of course, is a small betting component to this FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo. In order to receive a $100 discount, you'll need to deposit $10 or more into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account and bet $5 or more on any game. All betting markets are eligible with this promo.

That means you could potentially wager $5 on any money line, point spread, total points or player prop market. No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket, as well as $200 in bonus bets to use on NFL Week 1 matchups. For example, if you wager $5 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win on Opening Night or Patrick Mahomes to throw for over 3.5 touchdowns, you can earn a nice cash profit with a win. No matter how your bet settles, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets plus a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Promo

Sports bettors who want to take advantage of this two-part offer from FanDuel Sportsbook can do so by registering for an account. We've put together a step-by-step guide to follow:

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Sunday Ticket Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity Input an email address and create an account password Accept a request to verify your geolocation Select one of the available deposit methods like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ initial deposit to activate the offer Wager $5 or more on any NFL game States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified August 23, 2023

After completing the registration process, you will secure $200 in bonus bets win or lose once your $5+ wager processes. You'll then receive a code to apply when signing up for an NFL Sunday Ticket package, which will give you $100 off the total cost. If you're in the Bluegrass State, there's a chance that FanDuel Kentucky will roll this offer out when online sports betting goes live on September 28, 2023.

Sign up for this FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket offer to receive a $100 discount, as well as $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.