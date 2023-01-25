FanDuel Ohio Brings Bet $5, Get $200 Offer for NBA, NHL, NFL Playoffs

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports fans have a loaded week of action in front of them and FanDuel Ohio is offering bettors in the Buckeye State a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets for any game. Players who sign up with FanDuel Ohio will lock-in $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager on any game this week.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The NBA, NHL and college basketball slates are chock-full of games leading up to this Sunday's NFL playoff games. You can register with FanDuel Ohio via the links on this page to bet $5, get $200 guaranteed with a bet on any contest.

One great thing about this offer is that it allows new players to wager on any game while allowing them to hang onto the bonus bets into the weekend. That means you could pick any NBA or NHL team to win and wait until Sunday to use your $200 in bonus bets on the 49ers-Eagles and Bengals-Chiefs games.

Register with FanDuel Ohio for the chance to bet $5, get $200 when you bet on any game this week.

FanDuel Ohio Offers $200 Bonus Bets This Week

As prospective bettors mull over which game to pick for this bet $5, get $200 promo, it's important to note that every game with available betting odds is eligible for this offer. That means you could wager $5 on the New Orleans Pelicans to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves or on the Brooklyn Nets to cover the spread against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, you will earn $200 in bonus bets. When it comes to using the bonus bets, you'll have plenty of options. You can use some of the bonus bets on other NBA, NHL and college basketball games this week. You could even turn around and hang onto the bonus bets until the weekend so you can use them on the NFL conference championship games.

How to Sign Up With FanDuel Ohio

Bettors who are interested in this bet $5, get $200 offer from FanDuel Ohio can get in on the action by signing up for a new account. Follow the instructions below to bet $5, get $200:

Register

Enter the personal information required to confirm your identity

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking or another deposit method

Select any game this week

Wager $5+ on any betting market

FanDuel Sportsbook will issue $200 in bonus bets to your account once your first bet processes. You can use the bonus bets on games taking place in any sports league this week.

More Promos and Offers

Players who wager with FanDuel Sportsbook have access to a number of great in-app promos. This includes a no-sweat same-game parlay offer for the NFL Playoffs. Bettors who build a SGP bet with three or more legs and final odds of +400 or longer will be eligible to receive a return in bonus bets if their SGP loses. FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio also has a number of NBA-based promos, including featured same-game parlays, the NBA quick hits offer and the TNT Thursdays no-sweat SGP promo.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel Ohio and wager on any game this week.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.