FanDuel Ohio: Final Days for $100 Pre-Launch Bonus, NBA League Pass Offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

FanDuel Ohio is set to launch along on Sunday, but you can pre-register before the app goes live to lock-in one of the most unique Ohio sports betting promos. This pre-launch offer includes a $100 bonus, as well as a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

FanDuel Sportsbook $100 BONUS BETS 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS CLAIM OFFER Ohio Pre-Registration

Prospective bettors in the Buckeye State can pre-register with FanDuel Ohio ahead of Sunday's launch of Ohio online sports betting. This will give players a $100 bonus in bet credit, as well as a three-month NBA League Pass subscription.

The limited-time pre-registration offer from FanDuel Ohio is an exceptional one for all sports bettors, but especially for basketball fans. Any player who signs up early will be able to watch all out-of-market NBA games with NBA League Pass. That will give you the chance to track teams and players you might ultimately want to bet on when FanDuel Ohio launches.

Lock-in a $100 pre-launch bonus and a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass when you sign up early with FanDuel Ohio.

FanDuel Ohio Offers $100 Pre-Launch Bonus, NBA League Pass Subscription

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio has a tremendous two-part offer available for all eligible bettors in the Buckeye State. This includes a $100 bonus for players to use on game and player betting markets in the NFL, NHL, NBA, college football and more. FanDuel Sportsbook will not limit players to a specific bet type, which means you will have the chance to pursue a larger payout on a player prop with long odds or go after a safer bet by taking a favorite to win on the money line.

The second offer that comes with this promo is a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass. This service provides any NBA fan with the ability to watch all out-of-market games. That's especially valuable for residents who plan on betting on the NBA after the FanDuel Ohio app goes live.

Pre-Register With FanDuel Ohio Before Sunday's Launch

Any bettor interested in signing up early for a FanDuel Ohio account will need to complete the necessary pre-registration process. This includes providing some basic personal information and confirming that interested bettors are physically in the state of Ohio. Follow these instructions to pre-register today:

Sign up early for a FanDuel Ohio account

for a FanDuel Ohio account Provide your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, phone number and any other necessary information

Accept a geolocation verification request

When you've satisfied the pre-registration requirements, you will receive a $100 bonus and secure a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass. You'll receive an email with an activation code to use for the subscription.

In-App Promos and More

FanDuel Sportsbook gives its users a ton of additional offers and ways to add value beyond the pre-registration and new user bonuses. This includes a number of odds boosts for players to take advantage of across multiple sports leagues. It also includes in-app promos.

While the exact promos vary from day-to-day and week-to-week, there have been some consistent offers in other states where the app is live. This includes featured same game parlays of the day, including national sports personalities like Bill Simmons. The app has also had variations of a no-sweat same-game parlay promo, which offers free bets if a player's qualifying wager loses. Bettors who sign up in Ohio will be able to access in-app promos after the app goes live.

Pre-register for a FanDuel Ohio account to secure a $100 bonus and three months of NBA League Pass.

FanDuel Sportsbook $100 BONUS BETS 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS CLAIM OFFER Ohio Pre-Registration

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.