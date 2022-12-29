FanDuel Ohio: Get Limited-Time $100 Bonus With Promo Code

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

FanDuel Ohio is set to go live in the Buckeye State on Sunday and you can pre-register for an account and lock-in a pair of great offers. This includes a $100 bonus to use on games when the app is live, as well as three months of NBA League Pass, which you can activate immediately.

The FanDuel Ohio app is one that any prospective sports bettor should strongly consider signing up early for. Doing so will earn you a sizable bonus and a sensational NBA League Pass offer.

Sports bettors could not have picked a better time for Ohio sports betting to go live than this Sunday. Although the launch day misses Ohio State's semifinal game by mere hours, sportsbooks will go live on a loaded NFL Sunday.

While most Ohio sports betting apps have rolled out a single pre-launch offer, FanDuel Ohio has gone above and beyond by combining two promos into one. If you sign up early with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will receive $100 in bonuses, which you'll be able to use on games in any sports league following the app's launch. Since Sunday features a ton of NFL Week 17 games, that could be a great place to start.

Between now and launch, you can also activate the three-month subscription to NBA League Pass that you will receive as part of this offer. NBA League Pass is a tremendous service that gives basketball fans the ability to watch all out-of-market games. That means if you're a Cavs fan, you'll be able to watch the teams jockeying for playoff positioning with Cleveland.

Register Early With FanDuel Ohio

If you want to secure a pair of promos from FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio, you'll need to sign up via the links on this page. Doing so will lock-in a $100 bonus and get you access to NBA League Pass. Follow these instructions to get started today:

Sign up early

Complete the required personal information sections with your name, date of birth, address and phone number

Enter your email address and create a password

Confirm your location via a geolocation verification

FanDuel Ohio will send an email with an activation code for your NBA League Pass subscription. Once the FanDuel Sportsbook app launches, you'll be able to access your $100 bonus.

Potential Promo Offers

It's critical to note that FanDuel Sportsbook has not made a public announcement pertaining to their new user promo that will be available at launch in Ohio. However, FanDuel has launched into multiple markets over the past year, including Maryland just before Thanksgiving. As such, there are two potential offers that might make their way to the Buckeye State.

FanDuel has marketed a no-sweat first bet of up to $1,000 for much of the summer, fall and early part of the winter. This offer comes with up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance, giving players a second chance if their first cash wager loses. The other offer that might be available at launch is a bet $5, get $200 promo. This promo most recently rolled out in Maryland for the state's launch of sports betting at the end of November.

