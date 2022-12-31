FanDuel Ohio: How to Sign Up Before Launch of Sports Betting

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The launch of FanDuel Ohio is just a couple of days away, which means time is running out for you to sign up early and secure a two-part bonus for pre-registering. This offer comes with a $100 bonus to use at launch, plus three months of NBA League Pass to watch all out-of-market NBA games.

FanDuel Ohio will go live in the Buckeye State at 12:01 a.m. on New Year's Day. If you pre-register before the app launches, you will receive three months of NBA League Pass and a $100 bet credit to use on various games.

While college football bettors will likely miss out on getting to wager on the Ohio State vs. Georgia game, barring a multiple-overtime classic, there will be plenty to bet on when launch day comes. This includes a loaded Sunday of NFL Week 17 games and more.

FanDuel Ohio Brings $100 Early Sign-Up Bonus, NBA League Pass Offer

Most sports bettors in the Buckeye State have likely heard of FanDuel Sportsbook. The company initially rose to prominence as a daily fantasy sports site and has since branched out into legal online sports betting. As America's #1 sportsbook, FanDuel routinely offers one of the strongest pre-launch bonuses, as well as new user bonuses.

Not every sportsbook that will go live in Ohio is giving players the chance to get a pre-registration and new user promo. However, FanDuel is set to be one of the sportsbooks that will allow bettors to lock-in a $100 bonus, three months of NBA League Pass and a new player offer after launch. When FanDuel Ohio goes live, you can finish registering, make an initial deposit and snag a new user promo. Before then, you'll get an email with an activation code for NBA League Pass.

Sign Up Early With FanDuel Ohio

If this FanDuel Ohio offer is of interest to you, the good news is that it will only take a few minutes to pre-register for an account. Follow the steps in our pre-registration guide to secure your bonus and subscription to NBA League Pass:

Pre-register

Complete the necessary information sections

Accept a geolocation verification

Create a password for your account and enter an email address

You will receive a $100 bonus to use when the app goes live, as well as maintain eligibility for a new user offer. After you sign up early, you will receive an activation code via email to access your three months of NBA League Pass.

New User Offer at Launch

It's not yet known which new user promo FanDuel Sportsbook will roll out in the Buckeye State. Despite that fact, some in the industry have speculated that one of the sportsbook's two recent offers could make their way to Ohio.

Just before Thanksgiving, FanDuel Maryland launched with a bet $5, get $200 bonus. This promo gave Marylanders a 40x return win or lose with a $10+ deposit and a $5+ wager on any market. Another promo that's been available in other states is a $1,000 no-sweat bet, which backs a player's wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

You can lock-in a $100 pre-launch bonus, as well as a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass when you sign up early with FanDuel Ohio.

