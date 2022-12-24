FanDuel Ohio: Secure $100 Pre-Launch Bonus, NBA League Pass Offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

FanDuel Ohio will launch on New Year's Day, but you can pre-register this holiday weekend for two great bonuses. This includes a $100 bonus in bonus bets to use when the app goes live, as well as three months of NBA League Pass as soon as you finish pre-registering.

Any bettor who signs up early with FanDuel Ohio will earn a pair of bonuses this holiday weekend. One of these bonuses, a subscription to NBA League Pass, will be available to use as soon as you complete the pre-registration process.

There's a loaded slate of NBA games on Friday, as well as a five-pack of Christmas Day games. You can pre-register with FanDuel Ohio and take in any of the out-of-market games with your three-month subscription to NBA League Pass. Once the FanDuel Ohio app launches, you'll pick up a $100 bonus in bonus bets to use on a variety of games.

FanDuel Ohio Pre-Registration Offer Includes $100 Bonus and NBA League Pass

Prospective bettors in the Buckeye State have a variety of pre-registration offers in front of them as launch day approaches. However, the pre-launch promo from FanDuel Ohio is arguably the most interesting of them all.

Bettors who take a few minutes to pre-register this holiday weekend will receive $100 in bonus bets. As soon as the app launches on New Year's Day, pre-registrants will be able to bet on the NFL, college football, NBA, NHL and more. As if that weren't enough, FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio is also offering three months of NBA League Pass. If you're a basketball fan, this is a massive offer. NBA League Pass will allow you to watch all out-of-market games. Since you can activate this subscription as soon as you sign up, you'll be able to follow teams and players leading up to the moment you'll be able to legally bet on games.

How to Get Started With FanDuel Ohio

Any prospective player who wants to get this offer from FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook will need to sign up early for an account. Doing so only takes a few minutes. Here's what you'll need to do to get your pair of bonuses:

Pre-register with FanDuel Ohio

with FanDuel Ohio Enter an email address and create a password

Fill in your name, address, phone number and date of birth

Accept a geolocation verification request

After the sportsbook confirms your information, you will receive an email with your NBA League Pass activation code. When FanDuel OH Sportsbook launches, you'll have $100 in bonus bets to use and you'll be eligible for a new user promo as well.

Ohio Teams in Action Right Away

The New Year's Day launch of Ohio online sports betting happens to fall on Sunday of NFL Week 17. On that day, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Washington, D.C., taking on the Commanders. The following night, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

If you're a fan of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers or the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, the good news is that your team will be in action within days of Ohio's launch of online sports betting. Plus, if the Ohio State Buckeyes make the National Championship Game, you'd be able to bet on them in their final game of the season.

