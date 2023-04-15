FanDuel Promo: Celtics Bettors Get Guaranteed $150 Bonus Bets

Earn an automatic $150 in bonus bets after signing up through the latest FanDuel promo and betting $5 on Celtics-Hawks.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Before the Celtics take the court for Game 1 of a seven-game showdown with the Hawks, our FanDuel promo here gives new customers an automatic $150 in bonus bets after wagering as little as $5. Sign up today for an instant 30x return on your first cash wager.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Grab the new "Bet $5, Get $150" FanDuel promo for Saturday's Celtics-Hawks game in Boston. Any initial $5+ wager on the Celtics will return $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome.

The No. 2 Boston Celtics open the playoffs with a seven-game series against the Atlanta Hawks. Boston won the East in 2022, but they'll now look to win their first NBA Championship since 2008 and 18th overall. As Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and a talented Celtics squad prepare for Saturday's Game 1 showdown, FanDuel's "Bet $5, Get $150" makes every new customer a guaranteed winner.

Dive into Celtics-Hawks with a no-brainer "Bet $5, Get $150" FanDuel promo when you sign up for an account.

FanDuel Promo Unlocks Bet $5, Get $150 Deal for Celtics-Hawks

The Celtics are decisive nine-point favorites against the Hawks, who went 0-3 against Boston during the regular season. With Brown inching closer to full health and a deep roster featuring Tatum, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and more, the Green and White are in a comfortable position to take Game 1 in front of the home crowd.

That said, Boston isn't immune to an upset. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and a talented Hawks squad surprised fans with a Play-In victory over the Heat and is just two years removed from the Eastern Conference Finals.

So how does FanDuel's welcome offer play into this? A new customer could bet $5 on something simple, like Celtics -9. But if Atlanta covers or steals the game outright, FanDuel will still reward the bettor with $150 in bonus bets. The "Bet $5, Get $150" promises a guaranteed bonus bet payout, no matter the final score.

Of course, any $5+ victory returns the expected cash winnings. But either way, the $150 in bonus bets are there to kick-start your bankroll for the rest of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Sign Up for FanDuel Promo

Like any online sportsbook, FanDuel requires very little time and effort for registration. To further expedite the process, we've laid out step-by-step instructions for new users ready to tackle the postseason with a sizable bonus bet payout.

Here's how to claim $150 in bonus bets from Celtics-Hawks:

Use the links like this

Enter all necessary account information, including name and email address

Deposit cash into your sportsbook account (min. $10) using an approved banking method

Place at least $5 on any eligible Celtics-Hawks betting market

Receive $150 in bonus bets shortly after your qualifying wager settles. If you win, FanDuel will also return your deserved share of cash profit

Same-Game Parlay Promo Offering $100 in Bonus Bets

After securing the $150, FanDuel offers a way to add up to $100 more in bonus bets during the NBA Playoffs.

Opt into the site's same-game parlay promotion on the homepage, then construct eligible parlays on Celtics-Hawks or another playoff game. With just $20+ invested in cumulative SGP and SGP+ wagers, FanDuel will issue bonus bets after a win or loss.

Wagering at least $20 on SGPs will unlock $10 in bonus bets. However, more money put in means larger bonus bets on the house. If you place at least $200 in cumulative NBA same-game parlays during the promotional period, FanDuel will issue $100 in bonus bets, no questions asked.

Take advantage of the "Bet $5, Get $150" FanDuel promo when you register for an account before Game 1 between the Celtics and Hawks.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.