FanDuel Promo Code: $150 Bonus Bets for NFL Wild Card Sunday

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150 ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA

Sunday's action includes three huge matchups with Divisional Round berths on the line. You can wager $5 on any game to earn $150 in bonus bets. If you're in Ohio, you can pick up $200 in bonus bets with a $5 bet on any NFL Wild Card Sunday game.

The first game up is an AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Then, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants. In prime time, the Cincinnati Bengals will play host to the Baltimore Ravens. Win or lose, a $5 bet on any of these games will secure a $150 return in bonus bets.

Register to unlock our FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets with a wager on any NFL Wild Card Sunday game.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets With FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user promo for NFL Wild Card Sunday is a tremendous one for any prospective bettor. That's because players who sign up and wager $5+ on any betting market will secure $150 in bonus bets win or lose. That represents one of the largest return multipliers in the industry.

That means you could register for a FanDuel account via the links on this page and bet $5 on the Bills to win against the Dolphins. You could instead take the Vikings or Bengals to cover the spread. One of the other ways to approach this promo is by betting on a player prop that comes with long odds. Since the $150 return is guaranteed, you could swing for the fences with a first touchdown scorer bet to get a bigger cash payout with a win than if you'd have wagered on a money line.

Register With Our FanDuel Promo Code

Any bettor with interest in this bet $5, get $150 offer can get in on the action by signing up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Complete these steps to register for an account and bet on any NFL Wild Card Sunday game:

Sign up to activate our FanDuel promo code

to activate our FanDuel promo code Enter the required information to set up an account

Pick one of the available deposit methods

Add $10 or more to your account

Select any of the Sunday NFL games

Place a $5+ wager on any betting market

You will receive $150 in bonus bets win or lose. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on other NFL games and more. If your first bet wins, you'll get the bonus bets, your initial wager and a cash profit.

FanDuel Ohio Brings $200 Bonus Bets Offer

Bettors in Ohio are in luck, as FanDuel has opted to extend their launch promo to NFL Wild Card Sunday. That means rather than getting $150 in bonus bets, bettors in the Buckeye State will secure $200 in bonus bets with a wager of $5 or more on any betting market. Win or lose, you would earn a 40x return in bonus bets. This is the most lucrative no-brainer promo available to players in Ohio.

Sign up to activate our FanDuel promo code and bet $5, get $200 when you wager on any NFL Wild Card Sunday game in Ohio.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.