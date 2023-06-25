FanDuel Promo Code: $1K Astros-Dodgers Sunday Night Baseball No-Sweat Bet

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The biggest matchup on Sunday will take place in primetime, when the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros. You can sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer to secure a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for Sunday Night Baseball.

Any prospective sports bettor in a state where the FanDuel Sportsbook app is available can get two chances to earn their first win. This FanDuel promo code offer of a $1,000 no–sweat bet will either earn you a cash win or up to $1,000 in bonus bets to use on other MLB games this week.

The Dodgers and Astros have had a hard-fought series to this point. Both teams enter Sunday's action in third place in their respective divisions after starting the season with World Series aspirations. A win on Sunday Night Baseball could go a long way as the teams look to make a move ahead of July's All-Star Game and August's trade deadline.

As the Dodgers look to finish off a sweep of the Astros, Los Angeles will send Tony Gonsolin to the mound. He's had an excellent season thus far, going 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts. The Astros will counter with Hunter Brown. He's racked up 90 strikeouts while posting a 6-4 record and a 3.78 ERA.

You can bet on any game or player market as part of this offer. That means you can choose to wager on either team's money line, or the teams to go over/under the total runs line. If you'd rather bet on either starter's strikeout totals or a player to record 2+ hits, those markets are available as well. If your bet loses, you'll get a second chance with bonus bets.

You will get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets to use on other games if your first cash bet loses. If it wins, however, you'll get back your wager along with cash winnings from FanDuel.

Sunday's Best MLB In-App Promos

There are a few in-app promos available for Sunday afternoon's games leading up to Astros-Dodgers. One offer that's available for any of Sunday's matchups is the MLB profit boost promo. This will reward you with two 25% profit boost tokens to use on the games of your choice.

The NRFI parlay promo will give you +281 odds on no runs to be scored in the first inning of Mets-Phillies and Royals-Rays. There's also a same-game parlay+ of the day. This includes Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Luis Arraez and Andrew McCutchen to each record 2+ total bases at +2031 odds.

