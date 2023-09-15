This FanDuel promo code offer comes with a $200 return in bonus bets for college football and the NFL this weekend.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A loaded weekend of college football and NFL games is set for this weekend. If you sign up with our FanDuel promo code, you will walk away with $300 in bonuses for this weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors who sign up via our links will instantly apply our FanDuel promo code. This will activate a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what, as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

College football will take center stage on Saturday. There are a number of intriguing games, but the matchup that could garner the most attention is one between Colorado and Colorado State. Deion Sanders has led the Buffaloes to an undefeated record thus far in one of the most impressive turnarounds this season.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you register for this FanDuel promo code offer this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code: $200 Bonus Bets for College Football, NFL This Weekend

NFL Week 2 kicked off with an Eagles win over the Vikings on Thursday night. On Sunday, there are some huge games on the docket. In an AFC North battle, the Cincinnati Bengals will play host to the Baltimore Ravens. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of talented QBs.

It doesn't matter which game you opt to wager on. It doesn't even matter which market you place your $5 wager on. Betting $5 or more will earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Plus, you can get $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package with this offer. You'll receive the discount code via email, which can be applied when signing up on YouTube or YouTube TV.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

If you take a few minutes to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will receive $300 in bonuses. Here's how to get in on the action this weekend:

FanDuel Promo Code for College Football, NFL Games Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Any College Football, NFL Game

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your full name, address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity Provide an email address and create a password Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Deposit $10+ into your account Wager $5 or more on any college football or NFL game States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 15, 2023

No matter how your first bet settles, FanDuel Sportsbook will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. You'll also earn $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package through YouTube or YouTube TV.

College Football Promos

There are multiple in-app promos available for this weekend's college football games. There's a 25% profit boost token available for Colorado State @ Colorado. Players can also get a 50% parlay profit boost for any college football game on Friday or Saturday. Finally, there's a 50% profit boost token available for the Tennessee @ Florida game.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.