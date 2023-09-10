FanDuel Promo Code: Activate $200 Bonus, $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Offer

The newest FanDuel promo code offer brings a $200 bonus win or lose, as well as a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The NFL is back with a massive Sunday full of games and you can use our FanDuel promo code to register for an account and activate a bet $5, get $200 offer. If you sign up for a FanDuel account via our links, you won't need to manually enter promo code.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Prospective players who activate this FanDuel promo code offer will receive $200 in bonus bets. Additionally, all players will also earn $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

The heaviest favorite of the day is the Baltimore Ravens (-9.5). At -430 odds on the money line, it would usually take an $860 wager to win $200 in cash winnings. However, you could instead opt to wager $5 on the same market and earn $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket when you register for this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Activate $200 Bonus, $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Offer

Quite a few other intriguing games are on tap for today. The New Orleans Saints are a three-point favorite against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, are a -196 money line favorite against the New England Patriots. Regardless of which game you choose, you'll have access to a number of betting markets.

You could potentially wager $5 on the Minnesota Vikings to win at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you'd prefer to wager $5 on Jalen Hurts to throw for 400+ yards against the Pariots, you can do that instead. No matter what, you'll get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Register for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Any bettor who is interested in this FanDuel promo code offer will have the chance to earn $300 in bonuses with a $5+ wager. Compete the steps below to get in on the action:

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL GamesBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Any NFL Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up with FanDuel to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Provide an email address and create an account password
  4. Select a deposit method like online banking, a credit card or a debit card
  5. Deposit $10 or more into your account
  6. Wager $5 or more on any NFL game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 10, 2023

FanDuel Sportsbook will add $200 worth of bonus bets to your account for use on other games today and on Monday. The NFL Sunday Ticket discount code will arrive via email within 24 hours of registering.

Featured Same-Game Parlays

FanDuel Sportsbook has rolled out a few featured same-game parlays for Sunday's action. The TimTheTatMan same-game parlay includes the Dallas Cowboys to cover the spread (-3.5), Tony Pollard to record 70+ rushing yards, Tony Pollard to score a touchdown and CeeDee Lamb to score a touchdown.

There's another same-game parlay available. This SGP from FanDuel Sportsbook includes the over total points, the Steelers to win, Najee Harris to score a touchdown and George Pickens to score a touchdown.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to turn a $5 wager into $300 in bonuses for the first Sunday of the NFL season.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
