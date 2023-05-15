Monday night's sports slate features a do-or-die Game 7 in the NHL and a number of great MLB games. If you want to take advantage of a $150 guaranteed bonus, sign up for the current FanDuel promo code offer before time runs out.

The Seattle Kraken will be on the road taking on the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series. In Major League Baseball, 12 games are on the docket and a $5 wager on any of them will earn you $150 in bonus bets win or lose with our FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Promo Code Activates $150 Bonus for Kraken-Stars Game 7, MLB

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

FanDuel Sportsbook's $150 guaranteed bonus bet offer has been running for quite some time. Typically FanDuel looks to alternate offers between this and a $1,000 no-sweat bet, so if getting a 30x return on your first $5 cash wager is more enticing to you, time is of the essence. Plus, if your first bet wins, FanDuel will return your $5 wager along with cash winnings.

FanDuel Promo Code $150 Guaranteed Bonus for NHL Playoffs, MLB Games Sign-Up Process Register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account Complete the registration process by providing the required personal information, including your name, address and phone number Provide your email address and create a password for your account Pick one of the available deposit methods, such as PayPal, online banking or a credit/debit card Deposit $10 or more to unlock the offer Bet $5 or more on any MLB or Kraken-Stars Game 7 market States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 15, 2023

Entering Monday night's Game 7, the Dallas Stars have been installed as a 1.5-goal favorite against the visiting Seattle Kraken. At -210 odds on the moneyline, it would usually take a winning $315 wager on the Stars to win a $150 return. Rather than having to shell out a three-figure bet, you can sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Kraken-Stars and earn $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Plus, there's a featured same-game parlay that combines the Stars to win, Roope Hintz to score a goal and Oliver Bjorkstrand to record 3+ shots on goal at +560 odds.

In Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the Angels as they take on the Orioles at Camden Yards. Ohtani is 4-1 this season with a 2.74 ERA. His 66 strikeouts this season are the fifth-most in the majors. Later in the evening, Framber Valdez gets the call for the Houston Astros. Despite his 3-4 record, Valdez has been fantastic this season, posting a 2.38 ERA and recording 57 strikeouts.

Kraken-Stars Game 7 Will Send Final Team to Conference Final

This FanDuel promo code unlocks a $150 guaranteed bonus to use on Game 7 of Kraken-Stars or any MLB game. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

The series between the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars has been a back-and-forth affair with plenty of highs and lows. After alternating the first four games of the series, Dallas took a 3-2 series lead with a win in Game 5. The series shifted back to Seattle, where the Kraken needed a win to force Game 7, which they did in a 6-3 rout of the Stars.

Now all eyes in the hockey world will be focused in on the action on the ice at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. There are quite a few players to hone in on in this one, but Joe Pavelski's return to the lineup and his production top the list. Since returning from a concussion suffered in the first round of the playoffs, Pavelski has found the back of the net eight times against the Kraken, including four in Game 1. He's scored a goal in three-consecutive games and Dallas will need him to be on top of his game to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final.

Monday MLB Slate Features Big Games

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will meet in a clash of AL East teams on Monday night. The Blue Jays trail the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays by six games, while the Yankees are eight games back. Roughly an hour later, Charlie Morton (4-3, 3.32 ERA) will be on the mound for the Atlanta Braves as they take on the Texas Rangers in an interleague game at Globe Life Field.

In the final game of the night, the Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) will take on the Minnesota Twins (23-18). Pablo Lopez gets the start for the visiting Twins. He's 2-2 this season with a 3.47 ERA and 62 strikeouts. He'll be opposed by Noah Syndergaard, who is just 1-3 on the season with a 6.12 ERA.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to secure a $150 bonus for Kraken-Stars Game 7 or any MLB game.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.