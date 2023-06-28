Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There are some huge matchups on tap for Wednesday's MLB slate and prospective bettors can take advantage of a massive new user promo from FanDuel Sportsbook. Players who sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer will receive a $1,000 no-sweat bet, which can be used on any betting market in any game.

Considering how many games are on Wednesday's docket, bettors will have plenty of options when using their $1,000 no-sweat bet. You won't need to input a FanDuel promo code if you sign up via the links on this page.

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to their ace Aaron Nola to deliver a big win on the road at Wrigley Field tonight. The Chicago Cubs will counter with Drew Smyley, who's had an impressive season thus far. Your first bet of up to $1,000 on this or any matchup will earn you a refund in bonus bets with a loss.

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to secure a $1,000 no-sweat bet for use on any MLB game.

FanDuel Promo Code Activates $1K MLB No-Sweat Bet

There are few offers in legal online sports betting that bring the type of value you can get with a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. If your first cash bet wins, you'll get back your first stake along with cash winnings. If it loses, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Since all betting markets are available to use your no-sweat bet on, you could take a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers to win against the Colorado Rockies or the Cleveland Guardians to cover the spread against the Kansas City Royals. Player props are also available to bet on, which means you could swing for the fences with a longer-odds bet like Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run.

Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Registering for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook is an extremely simple process. Since our links will apply our promo code automatically, your registration will take even less time. Complete these steps to register with FanDuel:

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer

Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number and email address

Confirm you're at least 21 years of age and verify you're in a state where online sports betting is legal

Make your first deposit of $10 or more

Choose a betting market in any game and bet up to $1,000

You'll receive bonus bets to use on other games if your first cash bet loses. If your bet wins, however, you will pick up a cash profit in addition to FanDuel returning your wager.

Featured Same-Game Parlays and More

FanDuel Sportsbook has multiple in-app promos available for Wednesday's MLB games. This includes a pair of featured same-game parlays. A same-game parlay combines more than one market from the same game into a wager with longer odds than betting on each market individually.

Players can get Ty France to record 1+ RBIs, Ty France to record 2+ total bases, Seattle to win and Julio Rodriguez to record 1+ hits at +329 odds. You could go for a featured same-game parlay+ with +1576 odds. This SGP+ includes Christian Yelich, Pete Alonso, Matt McLain and Anthony Santander each to record 2+ total bases.

Lock-in a $1,000 no-sweat bet for any MLB game when you sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer.

