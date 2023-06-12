Sports

FanDuel Promo Code Activates $2,500 No-Sweat NBA Finals Game 5 Bet

By
FanDuel promo code
The newest FanDuel promo code offer brings a $2,500 no-sweat bet for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Before the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets tip-off Game 5 of the NBA Finals, you can lock-in a $2,500 no-sweat first bet with the newest FanDuel promo code offer. If you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Game 5, your first cash wager will be backed with up to $2,500 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook $2,500 NO-SWEAT BET
There is no larger no-sweat first bet offer in the industry than this one for the NBA Finals from FanDuel Sportsbook. Signing up via our links will eliminate the need to enter a FanDuel promo code, which will speed up the registration process.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are just one win away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. After dropping the Heat by double digits in back-to-back games, Denver will host what could be a series clincher on Monday night. You can wager on the action knowing you'll get a second chance if your first bet loses when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Register with our FanDuel promo code to unlock a $2,500 no-sweat first bet for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

FanDuel Sportsbook took an already-competitive $1,000 no-sweat bet and more than doubled it ahead of the NBA Finals. Given that the Nuggets appear to be well on their way to winning the series, time could be running out on this $2,500 no-sweat first bet promo.

You can bet on any Game 5 market as part of this offer. That means you're free to bet on the Heat or Nuggets to win the game or cover the spread. If you'd rather bet on Jamal Murray to score 35+ points, Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points or Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double, those markets are available as well. If your bet loses, you'll get back up to $2,500 in bonus bets to use on other games this week.

Register for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

If you want to get a $2,500 no-sweat first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook, you will need to register for an account first. We've put together a registration guide, which will walk you through the sign-up process:

  • Register for this FanDuel promo code offer
  • Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth
  • Select a deposit method and add funds to your account
  • Choose Game 5 of the NBA Finals
  • Place a wager of up to $2,500 on any betting market

FanDuel will credit your account with up to $2,500 in bonus bets if your first cash wager loses. If it wins, however, you will receive a cash profit along with your initial stake.

Featured Offers for Game 5

FanDuel Sportsbook has a number of additional in-app promos for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. One of the offers available in the promos section of the app is the Up & Adams quick bet, which includes Jamal Murray to score the first basket of the game at +600 odds.

There's also the Darius Butler featured same-game parlay. This comes with the Heat to cover the spread, Nikola Jokic to pull down 12+ rebounds, Jamal Murray to score over 22.5 points and Bam Adebayo to record 10+ rebounds at +561 odds.

Grab a $2,500 no-sweat first bet for the NBA Finals when you sign up with our FanDuel promo code offer.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC