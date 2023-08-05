Sports

FanDuel Promo Code: Best Paul-Diaz Fight Signup Bonus

By
FanDuel promo code
This FanDuel promo code offer includes either a $150 bonus or a $1,000 no-sweat bet for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz match. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting Boxing Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz match is just hours away and you can take advantage of a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 no-sweat bet by signing up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer. The offer you receive will be based on the state you place your bet from.

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New bettors who register via the links on this page will activate the FanDuel promo code offer available in their state. This includes a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus promo or a $1,000 no-sweat bet for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout.

Jake Paul will finally get into the boxing ring against a man he's long attempted to convince to face him. Nate Diaz is one of the most recognizable combatants from the UFC, but getting this bout cleared while he was under contract proved too difficult. Once Diaz's deal with the UFC expired in November, it cleared the way for this match to move forward.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you activate our FanDuel promo code in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois or Tennessee. If you register in one of the other states where the app is live, you'll earn a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

FanDuel Promo Code: Best Paul-Diaz Fight Signup Bonus

There are two offers available to bettors who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. The offer that's more widely available is a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for players to use on Saturday night's bout. Players who take a few minutes to register with FanDuel will secure up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first cash wager on Paul vs. Diaz settles as a loss. If it wins, however, bettors will secure a cash return.

What makes this offer especially intriguing is that it is available for any betting market. Whether you choose to bet on either boxer to win, the bout to go the distance or Paul to get knocked down, you'll either earn a cash profit with a win or bonus bets with a loss. If you pick up bonus bets in a loss, you can use them on other games and events this weekend.

How to Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

Sports bettors who register for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook will have the opportunity to either earn a $150 bonus or $1,000 no-sweat bet for the Paul vs. Diaz match. Here's how to sign up for an account:

FanDuel Promo Code for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet with this FanDuel promo code offer or register with FanDuel to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets
  2. Provide your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Input an email address and create an account password
  4. Select deposit method such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10+ initial deposit
  6. Wager $5 or more on the Paul vs. Diaz bout with the $150 guaranteed bonus offer or up to $1,000 on any market with the no-sweat bet offer
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedAugust 5, 2023

If you sign up for the guaranteed bonus offer, you'll earn $150 in bonus bets no matter what. If you choose the no-sweat bet, you'll receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first cash wager on the bout settles as a loss.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

Sports bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee will have access to a different offer. This promo comes with the chance to turn a $5 bet into a $150 in bonus bets win or lose. In order to secure this offer, sign up via the links on this page and add $10 or more to your account. You'll then have your choice of betting markets. A $5+ wager will earn you $150 in bonus bets that you can then use on other games and sports events this weekend.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you apply our FanDuel promo code in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois or Tennessee. If you sign up in one of the other states where the app is available, you'll receive a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC