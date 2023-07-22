New users who register with this FanDuel promo code will get to bet $5, get $100 for any MLB game this weekend.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

This weekend's MLB slate features a number of huge matchups and if you sign up for the newest FanDuel promo code offer, you will secure a $100 guaranteed bonus for any game. All it takes is a $5 wager and you'll receive a 20x return win or lose.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors will have the chance to turn a $5 bet on any MLB game this weekend into a $100 return in bonus bets. Registering through our links will unlock this FanDuel promo code offer instantly.

The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox will resume a suspended game from Friday this afternoon, which will be followed by another game on Saturday night. Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.36 ERA, and 125 strikeouts) and Kutter Crawford (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 69 strikeouts) will be on the mound for the first game. In the evening game, Max Scherzer (8-3, 3.99 ERA, 107 strikeouts), will face James Paxton (5-2, 3.51 ERA, 68 strikeouts).

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets no matter what for any MLB game.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Any MLB Game This Weekend

If Mets-Red Sox doesn't catch your interest, the good news is FanDuel's offer is available for use on any betting market in any game. The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the AL West-leading Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field this afternoon. In the evening, the top teams in the NL East and NL Central will go head-to-head as the Atlanta Braves take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

You can bet on any market as part of this offer. If you want to wager $5 on the Braves to win on the road or the Philadelphia Phillies to cover the spread against the Cleveland Guardians, you'll have that chance. If you'd prefer to bet $5 on Max Scherzer to throw for over 5.5 strikeouts, that'll be available as well. Win or lose, you'll pick up $100 in bonus bets.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Any prospective bettor who is interested in this bet $5, get $100 offer will need to sign up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook. The entire process should only take a few minutes if you follow these instructions:

FanDuel Promo Code for Weekend MLB Games Bet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed Bonus for MLB Games

Sign-Up Process Sign up for a new account Fill out the required personal information fields, such as your name, address, phone number and date of birth Input an email address and create a password Choose online banking, PayPal or another deposit method to fund your account Make a $10+ initial deposit Wager $5 or more on any betting market States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified July 22, 2023

Win or lose, you will secure $100 in guaranteed bonus bets. These will be eligible for use on other MLB games and more this weekend.

MLB Futures Markets

Now that the second half of the Major League Baseball season is underway, it's never too early to check out the futures markets available with FanDuel. The Atlanta Braves are currently the favorite to win the World Series at +340 odds. The Los Angeles Dodgers (+430) and Tampa Bay Rays (+550) aren't far behind.

Shohei Ohtani is the runaway favorite to be named the American League MVP at -900 odds, but if he were to be traded to an NL team at the deadline, a player like Corey Seager (+2000) or Kyle Tucker (+3500) could have the chance to build a case for the award.

Bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets win or lose when you sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.