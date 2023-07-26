The latest FanDuel promo code offer brings new players the chance to bet $5, get a $100 bonus for any of Wednesday's MLB games.

There are some massive MLB games and more on tap for Wednesday and prospective bettors can sign up for a new FanDuel promo code offer. If you register for an account via our links, you will have the chance to bet $5, get $100 on any matchup.

Sports bettors who unlock this FanDuel promo code offer will have the ability to lock-in a 20x return win or lose. This is applicable to any MLB game or the USA-Netherlands match in the Women's World Cup.

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will play host to the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park. Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.07 ERA, 67 strikeouts) will be on the mound for the Phillies, while Kyle Bradish (6-5, 3.05 ERA, 92 strikeouts) will get the nod for the Orioles. Plus, the Atlanta Braves will be in Boston taking on the Red Sox. A $5 wager on any game will earn you $100 in guaranteed bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus for MLB Wednesday Games

While there are a ton of games on the docket tonight, the Empire State's eyes will be on the Subway Series. Carlos Rodon will get the start for the New York Yankees as they host Jose Quintana and the New York Mets. Rodon is 0-3 this season with a 7.36 ERA and 11 strikeouts. Quintana, on the other hand, is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and three strikeouts.

FanDuel Sportsbook's offer for new players can be used on any betting market. That means you could wager $5 on the Orioles to win in Philadelphia or $5 on Spencer Strider to record over 8.5 strikeouts against the Red Sox. Win or lose, you'll earn $100 in bonus bets.

Register for the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is really simple. Follow the instructions below to get in on the action tonight:

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity Provide an email address and create a password Choose an account funding method from the list of available options, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ initial deposit Wager $5 or more on any game States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified July 26, 2023

Keep in mind that you will receive $100 in bonus bets for use on games in Major League Baseball and more no matter what. If your first bet wins, you'll collect additional winnings as well.

Great In-App Promos

FanDuel has multiple in-app promos available for MLB games, as well as the USA-Netherlands game on Wednesday night. Players can choose the Carli Lloyd same-game parlay. This includes the USA to win, USA to score 2+ goals and Alex Morgan to score a goal.

On the MLB side, players can opt-into the same-game parlay+ of the day. This includes Pete Alonso, Giancarlo Stanton, Rafael Devers and Ronald Acuna Jr. each to record 2+ total bases. You can get this SGP+ at +1518 odds.

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $100 in guaranteed bonus bets for Wednesday's MLB games.

