Sports

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus for MLB Wednesday Games

By
FanDuel promo code
The latest FanDuel promo code offer brings new players the chance to bet $5, get a $100 bonus for any of Wednesday's MLB games. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting FanDuel MLB

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There are some massive MLB games and more on tap for Wednesday and prospective bettors can sign up for a new FanDuel promo code offer. If you register for an account via our links, you will have the chance to bet $5, get $100 on any matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS!
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors who unlock this FanDuel promo code offer will have the ability to lock-in a 20x return win or lose. This is applicable to any MLB game or the USA-Netherlands match in the Women's World Cup.

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will play host to the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park. Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.07 ERA, 67 strikeouts) will be on the mound for the Phillies, while Kyle Bradish (6-5, 3.05 ERA, 92 strikeouts) will get the nod for the Orioles. Plus, the Atlanta Braves will be in Boston taking on the Red Sox. A $5 wager on any game will earn you $100 in guaranteed bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus for MLB Wednesday Games

While there are a ton of games on the docket tonight, the Empire State's eyes will be on the Subway Series. Carlos Rodon will get the start for the New York Yankees as they host Jose Quintana and the New York Mets. Rodon is 0-3 this season with a 7.36 ERA and 11 strikeouts. Quintana, on the other hand, is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and three strikeouts.

FanDuel Sportsbook's offer for new players can be used on any betting market. That means you could wager $5 on the Orioles to win in Philadelphia or $5 on Spencer Strider to record over 8.5 strikeouts against the Red Sox. Win or lose, you'll earn $100 in bonus bets.

Register for the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is really simple. Follow the instructions below to get in on the action tonight:

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB GamesBet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed for the MLB Game of Your Choice
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate this FanDuel promo code offer for any MLB game
  2. Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Provide an email address and create a password
  4. Choose an account funding method from the list of available options, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10+ initial deposit
  6. Wager $5 or more on any game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedJuly 26, 2023

Keep in mind that you will receive $100 in bonus bets for use on games in Major League Baseball and more no matter what. If your first bet wins, you'll collect additional winnings as well.

Great In-App Promos

FanDuel has multiple in-app promos available for MLB games, as well as the USA-Netherlands game on Wednesday night. Players can choose the Carli Lloyd same-game parlay. This includes the USA to win, USA to score 2+ goals and Alex Morgan to score a goal.

On the MLB side, players can opt-into the same-game parlay+ of the day. This includes Pete Alonso, Giancarlo Stanton, Rafael Devers and Ronald Acuna Jr. each to record 2+ total bases. You can get this SGP+ at +1518 odds.

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $100 in guaranteed bonus bets for Wednesday's MLB games.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS!
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC