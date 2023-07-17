This FanDuel promo code offer brings the chance to bet $5, get $100 in guaranteed bonus bets all week.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Monday's MLB slate features a number of huge matchups and there's a brand-new FanDuel promo code offer for any game. If you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will secure $100 in guaranteed bonus bets when you wager $5+ on any betting market

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any prospective bettor with interest in this bet $5, get $100 offer can get in on the action by signing up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Registering through our links will instantly apply our FanDuel promo code.

There are quite a few games worth checking out tonight. First, the Baltimore Orioles will play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grayson Rodriguez will be on the mound for Baltimore. He's 2-2 with a 7.35 ERA and 56 strikeouts. Emmet Sheehan will take the mound for the Dodgers. He's 2-0 with a 4.35 ERA and 16 strikeouts.

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets win or lose.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed Bonus All Week

While the Dodgers-Orioles game is one that plenty of fans will check out, there are even more to consider. The Tampa Bay Rays will be on the road taking on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. In the later window of games, the Los Angeles Angels will play host to the New York Yankees.

FanDuel's new user promo is one that allows players to wager on any betting market in any game. For example, you could wager $5 on the New York Yankees to win or the Baltimore Orioles to cover the spread. If you'd rather bet on the Rays and Rangers to go over the total runs line, that's available as well. Meanwhile, players could instead wager on a player prop like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit a home run, which would pay out an even larger cash profit on top of the bonus bets.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

If you want to lock-in a $100 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any game this week, you'll need to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Doing so will only take a few minutes if you complete the following steps:

FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Win or Lose for Any MLB Game

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your full legal name, address, date of birth and phone number Provide an email address and create a password Select a deposit method from the list of available options, including online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ initial deposit Wager $5 or more on any betting market States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified July 17, 2023

After your first $5+ wager processes, FanDuel Sportsbook will add $100 in bonus bets to your account. You can apply the bonus bets to other MLB games and more this week.

Major Winner Insurance and More

FanDuel Sportsbook's in-app promos are among the best in the business. If you head to the promos section of the app, you will find the major winner insurance promo. This will back your first pre-tournament wager on a golfer to win the Open Championship. If your golfer loses, but finishes in the Top-20, you will get back bonus bets.

The Santa Chuck MLB sweepstakes offer is another one worth checking out. Wagering $5+ on any MLB game will enter you for the chance to win $100 in weekly MLB bonus bets for the rest of the regular season.

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $100 in guaranteed bonus bets for this week's MLB games and more.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

