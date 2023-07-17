Sports

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed Bonus All Week

By
FanDuel promo code
This FanDuel promo code offer brings the chance to bet $5, get $100 in guaranteed bonus bets all week. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting MLB FanDuel

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Monday's MLB slate features a number of huge matchups and there's a brand-new FanDuel promo code offer for any game. If you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will secure $100 in guaranteed bonus bets when you wager $5+ on any betting market

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS!
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any prospective bettor with interest in this bet $5, get $100 offer can get in on the action by signing up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Registering through our links will instantly apply our FanDuel promo code.

There are quite a few games worth checking out tonight. First, the Baltimore Orioles will play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grayson Rodriguez will be on the mound for Baltimore. He's 2-2 with a 7.35 ERA and 56 strikeouts. Emmet Sheehan will take the mound for the Dodgers. He's 2-0 with a 4.35 ERA and 16 strikeouts.

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets win or lose.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed Bonus All Week

While the Dodgers-Orioles game is one that plenty of fans will check out, there are even more to consider. The Tampa Bay Rays will be on the road taking on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. In the later window of games, the Los Angeles Angels will play host to the New York Yankees.

FanDuel's new user promo is one that allows players to wager on any betting market in any game. For example, you could wager $5 on the New York Yankees to win or the Baltimore Orioles to cover the spread. If you'd rather bet on the Rays and Rangers to go over the total runs line, that's available as well. Meanwhile, players could instead wager on a player prop like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit a home run, which would pay out an even larger cash profit on top of the bonus bets.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

If you want to lock-in a $100 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any game this week, you'll need to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Doing so will only take a few minutes if you complete the following steps:

FanDuel Promo CodeBet $5, Get $100 Bonus Win or Lose for Any MLB Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to unlock this new FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your full legal name, address, date of birth and phone number
  3. Provide an email address and create a password
  4. Select a deposit method from the list of available options, including online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10+ initial deposit
  6. Wager $5 or more on any betting market
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedJuly 17, 2023

After your first $5+ wager processes, FanDuel Sportsbook will add $100 in bonus bets to your account. You can apply the bonus bets to other MLB games and more this week.

Major Winner Insurance and More

FanDuel Sportsbook's in-app promos are among the best in the business. If you head to the promos section of the app, you will find the major winner insurance promo. This will back your first pre-tournament wager on a golfer to win the Open Championship. If your golfer loses, but finishes in the Top-20, you will get back bonus bets.

The Santa Chuck MLB sweepstakes offer is another one worth checking out. Wagering $5+ on any MLB game will enter you for the chance to win $100 in weekly MLB bonus bets for the rest of the regular season.

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $100 in guaranteed bonus bets for this week's MLB games and more.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS!
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC