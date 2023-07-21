FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 for Women's World Cup

The latest FanDuel promo code offer will bring players the chance to bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets for the Women's World Cup.

The United States will take on Vietnam in the Women's World Cup on Friday night and there's a new FanDuel promo code offer available to prospective bettors. Sign up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook to bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets win or lose.

This FanDuel promo code offer will return $100 in bonus bets no matter what. Your first $5+ cash wager on USA-Vietnam or any other game in the Women's World Cup will secure the bonus.

Soccer fans have plenty to look forward to this weekend. The Women's World Cup is already underway and the United States Women's National Team will play their first game of the tournament tonight against Vietnam. The Americans are favored heavily and you can cash in with a guaranteed bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook's newest offer for prospective bettors is easily one of the best in the business. That's because FanDuel is one of only a few sportsbooks that will give new players a guaranteed bonus. Sports bettors can lock-in a $100 guaranteed return in bonus bets with a $5 wager on any Women's World Cup game.

All betting markets are available, which means you could bet $5 on the USA to win or cover the spread. If you'd rather wager $5 on Alex Morgan to score the final goal of the game, the cash profit you win would be even bigger than in a USA victory. Keep in mind that the $100 bonus will convey win or lose.

Register for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Prospective bettors can take advantage of this bet $5, get $100 offer from FanDuel Sportsbook by completing the steps below:

Sign-Up Process Sign up for a new account Enter your full name, residential address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity Provide an email address and create a password Choose an account funding method from the list of available options, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ first deposit Place a $5+ wager on any betting market States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified July 21, 2023

The $100 in bonus bets will hit your account once your first bet of $5 or more processes. This 20x return will convey regardless of how your first bet settles.

USWNT In-App Promos

There are two great in-app promos available for the Women's World Cup. If you head to the promotions section of the app, you'll find a 50% profit boost token offer for any of the USA PBT specials markets. You can apply this token to the USA-Vietnam game.

Another offer you'll be able to opt-into is the Carli Lloyd same-game parlay. This includes the USA to win the match, over 5.5 total goals, Sophia Smith to score a goal and Trinity Rodman to score a goal at +103 odds.

