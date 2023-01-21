FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for NFL Divisional Round

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Eight teams will take the field in the NFL Divisional Round, but only four will advance, and you can secure a huge guaranteed bonus with our FanDuel promo code offer. Once bettors in Ohio sign up for this offer, they will activate a $200 bonus bets offer for any game. Players in other states can get $150 in bonus bets when they register in their state.

In Saturday's prime time game, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in an NFC East battle. The Eagles have won each of the two prior meetings between the teams this year. Before that, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the road taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Secure Bonus Bets for the NFL Divisional Round With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It's important to note that there are two new user promos available from FanDuel Sportsbook. Players in Ohio can bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets as part of a launch promo that remains available. Bettors in other states can still earn a 30x return with a bet $5, get $150 offer for the NFL Playoffs.

The other thing that any prospective player needs to know is that the bonus bets are guaranteed to convey win or lose. Whether you choose the Eagles to win or the 49ers and Cowboys to combine to go over the total points line, your $10+ deposit and $5+ wager will trigger the bonus bets.

Apply Our FanDuel Promo Code for Bonus Bets

Players who want to earn a 30x or 40x return win or lose will need to sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. The registration process is pretty simple and can be completed by following these instructions:

Choose a deposit method after filling in the required information

Add $10 or more to your account

Wager $5+ on any NFL Divisional Round game

If your first real-money bet settles as a loss, you will still receive the $200 or $150 in bonus bets. In the event that your bet wins, you will receive a cash profit in addition to the bonus bets.

NFL Playoffs No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay

One of the best in-app promos in the business is available to all FanDuel Sportsbook users. The NFL Playoffs no-sweat same-game parlay promo will give players a chance to try out the SGP feature with a safety net.

Players who opt-into this promo and place a same-game parlay consisting of three or more legs on any NFL Divisional Round game will get back bonus bets if their wager settles as a loss. The odds of your SGP must be +400 or longer to qualify.

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 for the NFL Divisional Round.